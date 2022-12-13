Motorists in Cork urged to take extra care with icy conditions lingering this morning

MOTORISTS are being advised to take extra care on their commute this morning as the cold snap continues.

Met Eireann said it is very cold this morning with frost and ice lingering through much of the day but will remain generally dry and clear. Temperatues as low as -5c were expected this morning.

Very cold on Tuesday with freezing fog patches over the N half of the country in the morning. Frost & ice will persist through much of the day 🥶❄️



Mostly cloudy in the S half of the country with rain pushing into the SW, falling as sleet or snow in places 🌨️



Highs: -1 to +4°C. pic.twitter.com/dF37NaFEXS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 12, 2022

Cork is under a status yellow low temperature/ice warning until Friday at 12 noon.

It will remain very cold through the week with widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches.

⚠️ Freezing fog persists in many parts of the country today leading to very hazardous road conditions, particularly on minor roads.



🚗 Slow down and drive a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.



Don't get caught out when sever weather strikes.#VisionZero pic.twitter.com/JgNvrlupy9 — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) December 12, 2022

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, mainly near coasts. Accumulations at lower levels are expected to remain low with freezing fog at times, with winds remaining light over land.

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened yesterday following a meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group.

The Council’s Road treatment programme will continue treating P1 and P2 routes and will now be extended to treat P3 routes together with town centre locations.

Local communities can also avail of grit stockpiles which are available across a number of locations.

The locations are available here Members of the public are asking to be aware of the possible impacts of this Orange Weather Warning, which include;

• Treacherous conditions on paths and roads.

• Travel disruption.

• Potential supply disruption.

• Potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines.

• Increased risks to vulnerable members of the community.

• Animal welfare issues.

• Slack winds over land leading to reduced wind power generation.

Motorists are asked to please slow down, allow extra time and be aware of other roads users, especially vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

• Be mindful of icy surface conditions.

• Check on vulnerable and isolated neighbours.

• Keep your phone charged and take it with you on all journeys.

• In an emergency dial 999 or 112 Details of the Council’s road treatment routes can be found by visiting.