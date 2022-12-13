Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 07:23

Motorists in Cork urged to take extra care with icy conditions lingering this morning

Cork is under a status yellow low temperature/ice warning until Friday at 12 noon
Motorists in Cork urged to take extra care with icy conditions lingering this morning

It will remain very cold through the week with widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches. A robin on the icy grass at Farran Wood, Co. Cork, in the current spell of cold weather. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

MOTORISTS are being advised to take extra care on their commute this morning as the cold snap continues. 

Met Eireann said it is very cold this morning with frost and ice lingering through much of the day but will remain generally dry and clear. Temperatues as low as -5c were expected this morning.

Cork is under a status yellow low temperature/ice warning until Friday at 12 noon.

It will remain very cold through the week with widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches.

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, mainly near coasts. Accumulations at lower levels are expected to remain low with freezing fog at times, with winds remaining light over land.

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened yesterday following a meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group.

The Council’s Road treatment programme will continue treating P1 and P2 routes and will now be extended to treat P3 routes together with town centre locations.

Local communities can also avail of grit stockpiles which are available across a number of locations.

The locations are available here Members of the public are asking to be aware of the possible impacts of this Orange Weather Warning, which include;

• Treacherous conditions on paths and roads.

• Travel disruption.

• Potential supply disruption.

• Potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines.

• Increased risks to vulnerable members of the community.

• Animal welfare issues.

• Slack winds over land leading to reduced wind power generation.

Motorists are asked to please slow down, allow extra time and be aware of other roads users, especially vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

• Be mindful of icy surface conditions.

• Check on vulnerable and isolated neighbours.

• Keep your phone charged and take it with you on all journeys.

• In an emergency dial 999 or 112 Details of the Council’s road treatment routes can be found by visiting.

More in this section

'Please come forward': Gardaí issue updated appeal for information on murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier 'Please come forward': Gardaí issue updated appeal for information on murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier
'We will not stop:' Sophie investigation still live says Garda team 'We will not stop:' Sophie investigation still live says Garda team
Man fled Cork after gardaí found stash of drugs and more than €70k in cash  Man fled Cork after gardaí found stash of drugs and more than €70k in cash 
#weathercork weather
Leesiders encouraged to make use of city libraries to stay warm this winter

Leesiders encouraged to make use of city libraries to stay warm this winter

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more