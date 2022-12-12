LATEST: Hazardous driving conditions on icy roads in many parts of Cork this morning

🔶 Orange - Low Temperature/Ice Warning 🔶— RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) December 11, 2022
Continuing Hazardous Road Conditions and Freezing Fog across Ireland
Combined with low temperatures, leading to a widespread severe frost, with a risk of icy roads.
For more info visit https://t.co/AuGpKKy54P #VisionZero (1/4) pic.twitter.com/fzLoQJQeHz
⚠️ Motorists are asked to avoid unnecessary journeys as driving conditions will be hazardous. If a journey must be undertaken, please slow down, allow extra time and be aware of other roads users, especially vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/eqmUYi8kOc— Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) December 11, 2022
Bright & bitterly cold this morning with frost, ice and freezing fog, which may linger through much of the day🥶🥶— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 12, 2022
Wintry showers in the northwest, largely dry elsewhere🌨️
Temperatures will reach just -2 to +4°C, remaining below freezing for much of the north midlands📉🌡️ pic.twitter.com/nnf37eX3xK