LATEST: Hazardous driving conditions on icy roads in many parts of Cork this morning

LATEST: Motorists in Cork have woken up to hazardous driving conditions in many parts of the city and county this morning as the cold snap continues.

Drivers have been advised to slow down and take care while allowing extra time for their commute.

Crews from Cork City Council and Cork County Council have been busy salting and gritting main roads, transport corridors and footpaths over the last 48 hours.

Cork County Council said: "Motorists are asked to avoid unnecessary journeys as driving conditions will be hazardous. If a journey must be undertaken, please slow down, allow extra time and be aware of other roads users, especially vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists."

🔶 Orange - Low Temperature/Ice Warning 🔶



Continuing Hazardous Road Conditions and Freezing Fog across Ireland



Combined with low temperatures, leading to a widespread severe frost, with a risk of icy roads.



For more info visit https://t.co/AuGpKKy54P #VisionZero (1/4) pic.twitter.com/fzLoQJQeHz — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) December 11, 2022

EARLIER: PEOPLE have been warned to take extra care on the roads over the coming days and to check in on the elderly as the coldest snap to affect the country in years lingers on.

A countrywide status orange low temperature and ice warning remains in place until midday today, after which a status yellow warning will remain in place until noon on Friday.

⚠️ Motorists are asked to avoid unnecessary journeys as driving conditions will be hazardous. If a journey must be undertaken, please slow down, allow extra time and be aware of other roads users, especially vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/eqmUYi8kOc — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) December 11, 2022

According to Met Éireann, it will remain very cold through the week, with widespread “sharp to severe” frost and icy stretches. There is also a risk of hail, sleet and snow showers near coasts and freezing fog will occur at times.

Council crews in Cork city and county were busy making preparations, salting and gritting main roads, transport corridors and footpaths as temperatures were forecast to fall below minus five degrees.

Bright & bitterly cold this morning with frost, ice and freezing fog, which may linger through much of the day🥶🥶



Wintry showers in the northwest, largely dry elsewhere🌨️



Temperatures will reach just -2 to +4°C, remaining below freezing for much of the north midlands📉🌡️ pic.twitter.com/nnf37eX3xK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 12, 2022

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group convened to discuss the effects of the cold weather yesterday morning. A press briefing was held to advise people to take care during the icy conditions, and particularly to ask drivers to slow down and to check in on elderly people in their areas.

National director for fire and emergency management Keith Leonard, who chaired the emergency meeting, said it was prudent to meet and discuss the possible impacts of the sub-zero temperatures.

“The key issues really are driving. Driving conditions over the next week are going to be very difficult across the country and really the message to people is to slow down and just take care.

“Be aware of your local conditions before you undertake a journey. The other key message from our perspective is for people to check on vulnerable and elderly neighbours, both in rural and urban areas, and just to help out where they can with people in their community.”

Earlier this week, advocate of the elderly, Paddy O’Brien implored people in Cork to check in on their elderly neighbours as bitter conditions persist, saying a “knock on a door could save a life”.

Speaking yesterday, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that, based on forecasts, schools are to remain open this week. “The message for people really is life will go on as normal, everything will remain open.

“But we just want people to be careful, particularly on the roads; to look in on elderly and vulnerable people, to make sure that if there’s any assistance that neighbours can give that they do that.”

He said the National Emergency Co-ordination Group will meet each day this week and will provide further advice as the week progresses.