Cork weather: Met Éireann extends weather advisory as bitter conditions set to persist

Met Éireann has extended its countrywide winter weather advisory, stating that it will remain “very cold into the middle of next week”.

The advisory, issued last weekend, was due to remain in place until Monday, however, that has been extended to Wednesday.

The bitter conditions, due to an Arctic airmass, will continue to bring sharp to severe frosts and ice or black ice on roads and footpaths over the coming days.

According to the latest forecast for Munster, frost, ice and patches of freezing fog will linger in some areas today.

There may be some wintry showers in places across the province today, but Cork looks likely to escape these as the national forecaster has said precipitation will mainly be confined to the west of the region.

Highest temperatures today will range between one to four degrees, with light variable breezes.

Tonight will be mainly dry, but very cold with “widespread severe frost and with ice on roads and paths” and patches of freezing fog in many areas.

Temperatures will dip to lows of between zero and minus five degrees with light northerly or variable breezes.

Tomorrow will be another very cold but dry day.

Frost and fog may linger in some places all day as temperatures will hover at around zero degrees or just above.