Cork activist reminds people a 'knock on a door could save a life' during cold snap

A WELL-KNOWN advocate of the elderly has implored people to check in on their elderly neighbours during the present cold snap, saying that a “knock on a door could save a life”.

Paddy O’Brien, who is also the organiser of the long-running Over 60s Talent Competition, made his comments amid the current winter weather advisory issued by Met Éireann.

The countrywide advisory, issued at the weekend, remains in place until Monday morning.

Bitter conditions will continue for the remainder of the week, according to the current national outlook.

Sub-zero temperatures by night will lead to "sharp to severe frost along with icy stretches" while temperatures by day will hover close to zero in most areas.

Some hail, sleet or snow showers is expected, but there will be a good deal of dry weather overall.

“The exceptionally cold weather announced by the Met office will create serious problems for the elderly,” Mr O’Brien said, speaking to The Echo.

“I’m very concerned, especially about the large number of elderly people living alone. They are the vulnerable ones during this cold spell.

“My message to elderly people is to wear extra clothing around the house.

“To retain the heat in your body, wear some form of head gear – a hat, a cap, a scarf.

“Have lots of hot drinks throughout the day but avoid alcohol and to generate heat in the body do not remain sitting down for long periods, walk around the house,” he continued.

Mr O’Brien urged family members and neighbours to check in on the elderly during this very cold spell.

“Neighbours have a very important role to play here. I would say to people don’t be afraid to knock on the door of an elderly neighbour. That knock on a door could save a life,” he said.

“We must all be more vigilant in relation to the elderly during this cold spell. Neighbours can help by going to the shop for food for them, to the chemist to collect a prescription or any other job they might want.

“Those of us who are still mobile and who have our health, we must help others. The elderly at the moment need a helping hand and we can give them a hand,” Mr O’Brien added.

He also advised older people fearful of not being able to heat their homes to register as a vulnerable customer with their utility provider as there are a range of additional protection measures in place for registered vulnerable customers.

A moratorium on energy disconnections for all bill pay domestic customers is in place until the end of February and for vulnerable customers, this is in place until the end of March.