IBTS to completely rebuild its Cork premises

The board of the IBTS welcomed the announcement and said it plans to progress a new build development at the Munster Region Transfusion Centre.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced yesterday that he supports the IBTS's recommendation, which is to replace the existing buildings which comprise the Munster Region Transfusion Centre (MRTC) on the St Finbarr's campus. Stock image of man donating blood in hospital.

Donal O’Keeffe

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) is set to completely rebuild its Cork premises on the grounds of St Finbarr’s Hospital.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced yesterday that he supports the IBTS’s recommendation, which is to replace the existing buildings which comprise the Munster Region Transfusion Centre (MRTC) on the St Finbarr’s campus.

The board of the IBTS welcomed the announcement and said it plans to progress a new build development at the MRTC.

It explained that the new facility will retain all existing service provision.

The IBTS board said it had considered a report prepared by external consultants, which examined in depth two options for progressing the redevelopment.

Extensive consultation with various stakeholders in the Munster region was carried out as part of that process.

It added that the consultation process revealed strong support for the development of a new centre with all existing services being retained.

The proposal has now been approved by the Department of Health to progress to the next stage.

In a statement, the IB outlined that it would now prepare a development brief and would work with HSE colleagues at St Finbarr’s Hospital with a view to progressing the rebuilding of the MRTC.

Site announced for new elective hospital in Cork

<p>Repairs to Youghal lighthouse will receive total funding of €52,470, and repairs to Baltimore Harbour Barrack Point Sherkin Island lighthouse will be funded to a total of €44,107. Picture: Howard Crowdy</p>

Cork coastal projects to receive €6m in Brexit-related funding

