A man was hospitalised on Tuesday night following an assault on the northside of Cork city.

Gardaí attended the scene of an assault at a house in Liffey Park, Mayfield at approximately 10pm on Tuesday, and a man in his late 20s was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána described the man’s injuries as “non-life threatening”.

The garda spokesperson said an investigation had begun and was ongoing.