Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 11:59

Cork weather: Sub-zero temperatures forecast as Met Éireann advises of 'widespread frost and ice'

A countrywide winter weather advisory, issued on Sunday, remains in place until 9am on Monday. 
Temperatures are set to plummet to lows of minus three degrees tonight, with Met Éireann advising of widespread frost and ice overnight. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Temperatures are set to plummet to lows of minus three degrees tonight, with Met Éireann advising of "widespread frost and ice" overnight.

Conditions are expected to remain mostly dry with just a slight chance of an isolated rain or hail shower.

The national forecaster has said there will be an icy start to tomorrow with patches of freezing fog in places. 

There will be sunny spells and possibly some wintry showers pushing in from the north. 

Maximum temperatures will range from just 0 to three degrees in light northwest or variable winds.

Bitter conditions will continue for the remainder of the week, according to the current national outlook. 

Sub-zero temperatures by night will lead to "sharp to severe frost along with icy stretches" while temperatures by day will hover close to zero in most areas. 

Some hail, sleet or snow showers is expected, but there will be a good deal of dry weather overall.

A countrywide winter weather advisory, issued on Sunday, remains in place until 9am on Monday. 

Met Éireann has said it expects that further updates to the advisory and warnings will be made in the coming days.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today received government approval of the next stage of the Enhanced Provision of Elective Care Programme and progression of the development of new Elective Hospitals in Cork and Galway.

