Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 10:46

Mimi Webb announces Live at the Marquee gig for 2023

Inspired by the likes of Amy Winehouse, Emelie Sandé, and Sam Smith, Mimi started writing songs of her own at 13-years-old in diaries before eventually learning guitar.
Mimi Webb announces Live at the Marquee gig for 2023

Originally hailing from the UK town of Canterbury, the pop singer and songwriter turns up the volume on every emotion with skyscraping runs and open-heart honesty.

UK pop singer Mimi Webb has announced a night at the Marquee in Cork next June with tickets on sale this Thursday 8 December at 10am.

Mimi Webb projects a voice as magnetic, massive, and magical as her personality. As “the girl next door” with a hell of vocal range, she’s quick to laugh, will let you know precisely what’s on her mind, and isn’t afraid to be heard.

Around the same time, she enrolled in The BRIT School—known for alumni such as Adele, Amy Winehouse, Jessie J, and more. Three years later, she left home, moved in with a host family, and attended the prestigious BIMM [British Institute of Modern Music]. In 2019, she landed management and inked a deal with Epic Records, followed by the release of her debut single "Before I Go" in 2020.

In a whirlwind two years, Mimi released her debut EP Seven Shades of Heartbreak (October 2021), amassed an international following with multiple hit tracks such as “Ghost of You”, “House on Fire,” and “Good Without,” and became the first British female artist, since Dua Lipa in 2017, to land two singles in the UK Top 15 before her debut album. 

New bus service linking North Cork towns announced

She has surpassed 750 million global streams to date and toured across the world- performing at festivals such as Capital FM’s Summertime Ball, Isle of Wight Festival, and Electric Picnic, as well as her own headline tours. Mimi has garnered critical acclaim from the likes of British Vogue, Rolling Stone, Harper’s BAZAAR, Billboard, and CLASH, and performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and ELLEN.

Mimi’s highly anticipated debut album, Amelia will be released on March 3, 2023.

Tickets for Mimi Webb Live at the Marquee Cork go sale this Thursday 8 December at 10am from: Ticketmaster.

