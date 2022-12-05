New bus service linking North Cork towns announced

TFI Local Link Cork has announced the launch of a new bus service connecting Mitchelstown and Mallow.

The new bus service, Route 523, is due to commence today.

It will operate seven days a week with four return services per day Monday to Saturday and three return services on Sundays and public holidays.

Route 523 will provide greater frequency and flexibility than ever before with areas covered along the route including Mitchelstown, Kildorrery, Shanballymore, Doneraile and Mallow.

The service will also facilitate commuters to access train services from Mallow for onward connections.

“This new service will provide people living along the route access to services and onward connections on a daily basis,” TFI Local Link Cork manager David O’Brien said, speaking ahead of the launch.

“It will mean a significant improvement in the quality of life for people living in these areas.

“People can now access a wide range of public and social services, training courses, colleges, hospital appointments, banks, etc along with onward train and bus connections,” he continued.

This new route is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA), with the aim of increasing connectivity, particularly for people living outside major cities and towns.

For more information visit www.locallinkcork.ie or phone (025) 51454.