Uber ‘really excited’ at Cork launch despite local concerns

GLOBAL hailing platform Uber is launching in Cork today, the third city in Ireland where a taxi can now be booked through the app.

Uber has said that people in Cork will be able to use the app to book a taxi from 10am today, as a number of drivers have already signed up to the service in Cork.

While in other countries Uber recruits private drivers to the platform, in Ireland only those with a full taxi licence are permitted to take passengers using the app.

Having first launched in Dublin in 2014, and expanded to Limerick three weeks ago, Uber hopes to have at least 100 drivers on the platform in Cork by the end of the year.

Kieran Harte, general manager of Uber in Ireland, said the company is “really excited about bringing Uber down to Cork, finally”.

Mr Harte said the company is confident there is demand for Uber in Cork, as they can see thousands of people in Cork opening the Uber app looking to use the service here in recent months.

He said there has been a positive reception from taxi drivers in Cork they have spoken to about the launch.

“They’ve been telling us that for years now the local passengers that have used Uber abroad or international passengers that have Uber on their phone have been coming to Cork and looking to use the service, and taxi drivers are excited when I speak to them that they’ll be able to use it as of [today],” he said.

Mr Harte said that both passengers and drivers will benefit from Uber safety features such as journey tracking, sharing ETAs (estimated time of arrival) with other people through the phone, not having to deal with cash, and having details such as phone numbers, credit cards, and emails verified before taking a trip.

Bobby Lynch, spokesperson for Cork Taxi Council, said many drivers do not welcome Uber’s launch in Cork.

He said that app companies such as Uber take a percentage of the fare earned by existing taxi drivers, without investing anything in providing a service in the area.

“There’s a shortage of taxis out there and the app companies are not going to solve this… bringing app companies into this industry is only going to make it worse.

“They’re coming in to get their percentage off an industry that’s run by decent men and women in Cork… They’re not putting more drivers on the road, they’re taking money off of the drivers that are there.”

Mr Lynch also expressed concerns that Uber’s service may in future progress to recruiting private drivers, rather than just licensed taxis.

An Uber spokesperson responded that the “overwhelming majority” of drivers they had spoken to in Cork are “extremely positive about Uber’s arrival”.

“Cork is a magnet for tourists and students who we know regularly open the Uber app in the city looking for a ride.

“By bringing a new cohort of passengers to drivers we can help increase earnings opportunities, extend options for passengers, and boost the local economy,” they said.

“Uber is now regulated in 10,000 cities across the world and all drivers on Uber in Ireland must be fully licensed and background checked.”