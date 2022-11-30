Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 06:50

‘Serious disconnect’: Calls for longer hours at Ballincollig Garda Station 

“The feeling among many people in Ballincollig and surrounding areas is that the gardaí are not accessible and that there is less visible policing in the town." 
Ballincollig Garda Station is policed on a 24/7 basis but the station’s opening hours are Monday-Wednesday, 10am-1pm; and Thursday-Sunday, 2pm-5pm.

Breda Graham

RESIDENTS and local representatives in Ballincollig are calling for longer opening hours of Ballincollig Garda Station.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng said the station’s opening hours have led to “a serious disconnect when it comes to policing in the town”. 

“The feeling among many people in Ballincollig and surrounding areas is that the gardaí are not accessible and that there is less visible policing in the town.

“This is a situation that is reinforced by the fact that Ballincollig Garda Station is only open for a few hours a day and is closed on two of the busiest days of the week, Friday and Saturday.

“In recent times, the people of Ballincollig have been advised to contact Togher Garda Station if they require assistance outside of opening hours.

“There is no direct public transport link from Ballincollig to Togher Garda Station putting people without their own transport — especially the elderly, the less well-off, and the young — at a serious disadvantage.”

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo that these reduced opening hours “facilitate a far greater high visibility policing presence in the sub-district of Ballincollig”.

Togher Garda Station opens on a 24-hour basis in the CE South functional area, under An Garda Síochána’s new operating model.

The spokesperson said Garda stations are opened to meet operational and local policing demands, with some stations opened on reduced hours to facilitate the provision of administrative functions to the public.

“Outside of these hours members of An Garda Síochána are on patrol and available to respond to public demands on a 24-hour basis,” the spokesperson said.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Ryng said that, while he acknowledges the logic of using and spreading resources as best as possible, additional resources are required.

“An increase in garda numbers at Ballincollig would have a positive effect not just in the locality, but on neighbouring areas like Bishopstown and Togher,” said Mr Ryng.

“Ballincollig is growing rapidly and is earmarked for further development. In addition, it has the youngest demographic in any area covered by the city council.

“The community gardaí do a fantastic job and I feel additional resources in this area would be an excellent investment for example.

“The reality is that while we hear about new garda numbers and the reopening of Templemore, the net amount of gardaí nationally was down at the end of October 2022 when compared with the beginning of the year.

“Increased use of civilian staff must be prioritised to free up uniformed gardaí where possible. This could also facilitate opening of Garda stations for longer and at busier/peak times to ensure optimal public access to services.”

