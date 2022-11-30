‘Serious disconnect’: Calls for longer hours at Ballincollig Garda Station 

Local Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng said the station’s opening hours have led to “a serious disconnect when it comes to policing in the town”.
“This is a situation that is reinforced by the fact that Ballincollig Garda Station is only open for a few hours a day and is closed on two of the busiest days of the week, Friday and Saturday.
“In recent times, the people of Ballincollig have been advised to contact Togher Garda Station if they require assistance outside of opening hours.
Ballincollig Garda Station is policed on a 24/7 basis but the station’s opening hours are Monday-Wednesday, 10am-1pm; and Thursday-Sunday, 2pm-5pm.