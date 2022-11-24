Clonakilty marathon postponed: Half and 10km option to go ahead

Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 21:00

The postponement of the full marathon is due to road flooding along coastal and low-lying roads.
NEWS Runners coming down Pearse Street, Clonakilty, after the start of the inaugural Clonakilty Waterfront Marathon, West Cork in 2010. Pic: Denis Scannell

THE organisers of the Clonakilty Waterfront Marathon have announced the postponement of the full marathon scheduled to take place this Saturday due to road flooding along coastal and low-lying roads.

They state that the health and safety of the participants are their main priorities.

The half marathon and the 10km race will still be held this Saturday. 

The annual event kicks off at 9am on Saturday with Gardaí actioning a traffic management plan on the day.

Despite the postponement of the full marathon, the race organisers have extended an invitation to the full marathon participants to run in either the half marathon or the 10km race instead.

In a post on social media this evening the organisers said they are ‘devastated’ to postpone the full marathon. 

“We are devastated to announce the postponement of the full marathon on Saturday due to road flooding along coastal and low-lying roads. 

"We apologise that unfortunately; the heavy rainfall is out of our control. Your health and safety as participants are our priority."

“All full marathon participants are welcome to come and run the half or 10k and we certainly hope you do and have an enjoyable weekend in Clonakilty. 

"We sincerely thank you for your support of the Clonakilty Waterfront Marathon. We wish you a safe and great race weekend should you choose to visit West Cork,” the organisers added on their social media post.

