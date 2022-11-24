Cork traffic congestion: ‘We have no plan B. If the tunnel is broken up with an accident, there’s chaos’

Commuters have reported long tailbacks, delays, and frustration with understanding the new system at Dunkettle, which opened on Sunday. However, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said initial disruption is likely given the complexity and sophistication of the junction.
Cork South Central senator Jerry Buttimer said there are a number of major issues.
“I am critical of the approach signage and the messaging around the new lane options at Dunkettle,” said Mr Buttimer. “I think the city council and the TII have to revisit it with an information campaign around the tunnel.”
He said channelling of all traffic coming from the tunnel and going to Little Island through one lane “needs to be revisited” and that, coming from the Bishopstown side, “the whole place has ground to a halt at key times of the day”.
“The wider picture from the city council-TII perspective is that we have no north-south link at all.”
'Bumper to bumper': Traffic chaos due to Dunkettle works prompts call for northern relief road in Cork https://t.co/iHZUsbXy7h— EchoLive.ie (@echolivecork) November 22, 2022