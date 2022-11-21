Cork principals criticise Junior Cert delays

CORK secondary school principals have criticised the Department of Education for their “poor communication” with regards to the publication of the Junior Cycle results this coming Wednesday.

It was initially believed by principals that students were only to receive their results online on Wednesday at 4pm. The State Examinations Commission has now confirmed results will be posted to schools nationwide, and students unable to attend in-person can access their results online.

The Junior Cycle results are traditionally released in September, but their publication was delayed this year due to a shortage of examiners and the prioritisation of Leaving Cert papers.

One Cork secondary school principal, who didn’t wish to be named, said the communication has been very poor from the department.

“You would wonder does it mirror what they actually think of the Junior Cycle, this whole lack of communication and impetus behind it. It is a fierce anti-climax,” he said.

The principal said the lack of clarity over the publication of the results caused distress among the students and their parents.

“Students and especially parents were asking us what the story was. We had a few emails from parents and naturally enough they were wondering what the procedure was going to be. It is a bit embarrassing for schools really to tell them you didn’t know. No one was able to plan. It is not ideal.”

Another Cork secondary school principal said they had received “no great clarity” about the publication of the Junior Cycle results.

“I am assuming the overall list of results will land in the school on Wednesday morning. We have handed out their individual pin numbers so they can access their results online. It is a big day for the students. The important thing is they are getting them, as late as it is.”

A third Cork secondary school principal told The Echo the students who completed their Junior Cycle last June have moved on. “They are thinking more of the Leaving Cert at this stage.”

A spokesperson for the State Examinations Commission (SEC) told The Echo they have sent two further communications to school principals about the arrangements of results for Wednesday.

“On Tuesday, November 15, we sent an email to school authorities advising that the SEC will be posting the results of the 2022 Junior Cycle to schools for delivery into schools on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. We advised that the school authority will receive an individual statement of provisional examination results for each candidate as well as a matrix report for the school showing the results for each candidate.

“We have also issued individual candidate-specific PIN letters, and a record of the PINs for the school, for distribution to candidates so that any candidate unable to attend schools can access their results on November 23 at 4pm. As we have notified schools, the online Junior Cycle results service is not intended to replace the valuable role played by schools in providing Junior Cycle results to candidates.”