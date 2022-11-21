'This would be a huge loss': Concerns expressed over Marina Market's future following planning decision

The future of Cork’s Marina Market has been thrown into uncertainty after a retention planning application which included proposals to extend the market’s footprint has been rejected by Cork City Council.

In January, applicants CPR Properties Cork Limited lodged a planning application seeking permission to maintain their use of the site as a market/food emporium with a further request to create an event and function/gallery space as well as a coffee roasterie and a health and lifestyle store.

They also sought permission to construct a mezzanine to facilitate seating within the food emporium and the removal of nine car parking spaces to facilitate the provision of a parcel pickup depot.

CPR Properties Cork Limited’s application also included a request for permission to provide 44 bike parking spaces and a bike rental hub.

However, the plans have been turned down by Cork City Council sparking concerns that the city could lose what has been described as a “terrific asset” and a venue that has become “already iconic in Cork” despite only being set up just over two years ago.

Submissions

A number of submissions were made regarding the planning application, including one from Doyle Shipping Group (DSG).

The company said that while it had “no objection in principle against the proposed development” it felt there were existing issues the application did not address.

“Our primary concern in relation to the existing ‘Marina Market’, for which retention is being sought, is for the safety of members of the public.

“The establishment of the Marina Market has resulted in a large increase in members of the public including young families walking down along Kennedy Quay on a daily basis, especially at weekends.

“Unauthorised parking in working areas on the quayside has also become an issue,” the submission continued.

Concerns were also expressed in a submission made on behalf of the Port of Cork Company (PoCC).

The submission said there has been a “significant increase in non-commercial/non-industrial traffic through the PoCC lands at Kennedy Quay” since the market was established.

“As Kennedy Quay is still a working quay the level of non-port/non-industrial traffic generated by the unauthorised use is wholly incompatible with the capacity for the port and port customers to carry out their operations safely,” the submission stated.

Decision

Cork City Council had sought further information before making a decision on the application but ultimately decided to refuse permission, saying it considered the road infrastructure on Kennedy Quay to be “insufficient for the existing and proposed use which will generate increased pedestrian, cyclist, and vehicle volumes on Kennedy Quay over and above historical use”.

They also said the proposed development “falls almost entirely within the Middle Land Use Planning Zone of the neighbouring COMAH establishment Gouldings Chemicals Ltd and as such is located in an area where it is necessary to limit the risk of there being any serious danger to human health or the environment.”

Disappointment expressed

Speaking to The Echo following the decision, Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the market has become a “terrific asset to Cork, enjoyed by countless people”.

“Naturally I appreciate proper planning has to be followed and the officials have a job to do but this would be such a huge loss to Cork.

“I’d urge the council to engage with the owners, to try and examine the planning framework to try and find a solution to save the market,” he continued.

This sentiment was echoed by Independent councillor Mick Finn.

“The Marina Market is a fantastic, multi-purpose facility that is already iconic in Cork. Hundreds are employed there.

“Any concerns re health and safety need to be addressed and sorted out... not simply dismissed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Labour Party local area rep Peter Horgan said the market has established itself as a vibrant amenity.

“We’ve seen it being pitched to international travellers and it has brought a new layer of hospitality to the local area. Everyone I’ve spoken to is perplexed by this decision.

“If we are serious about reinventing the Docklands, entities like the Marina Market are crucial to that,” he said.

CPR Properties Cork Limited has four weeks to appeal the decision with An Bord Pleanála.