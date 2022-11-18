The Grinch is back to steal Christmas (and hearts) at Cork’s Imperial Hotel

A very special guest is returning to the Imperial Hotel this festive season.

The Cork hotel welcomes back The Grinch, who last year stole the hotel’s Christmas plans, and is set to return to take over all things festive.

Embracing a playful take on a Cork Christmas, the exterior of the hotel will undergo a temporary rebrand to ‘The Imperial WHOtel’ in a nod to the village where the Grinch grew up.

Welcoming the new Grinch back as an honoured guest, General Manager of The Imperial, Bastien Peyraud, said, “The Imperial has had a great run for over 200 years, welcoming many famous faces from Michael Collins to Grace Kelly, so we are excited to now work under a big movie star like The Grinch. “

Leaning into the Grinch’s mischievous whims The Imperial has plans to go bigger, better, and greener than ever before this Christmas with Grinch themed décor, afternoon teas, signature cocktails, guest room amenities, Instagramable moments and more.

The hotel has also given a Grinch inspired makeover to the foyer, which fans of the festive favourite movie ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ will love.

The hotel’s iconic lobby will be festooned in beautiful baubles, wreaths and lights everywhere echoing the extravagance of Whoville decorating traditions.

Elements of the film will be scattered throughout the hotel, with the Grinch’s sleigh protruding from the ceiling, as well as cheeky notes, framed portraits by artist John Bell, and more Grinch movie memorabilia.

Hollywood actor, Bill Irwin, who played Lou Lou Who, in The Grinch That Stole Christmas, stopped by for a visit.

The Cork city hotel has also created a self-titled ‘Grinch Afterwhoon Tea’ in resident restaurant, Sketch.

Guests can enjoy Who-puddings, a signature Pistachio and raspberry Who-Battenberg, and a Cindy-Lou Lemon Meringue, in addition other festive treats.

You can also treat yourself to a Grinch themed cocktail including the Whoville-Fizz, Who-Tini, Winter Bramble or Grinch Grimlet Gin.

The innovative Whotel is embracing the chance to go Grinch Green for Christmas to celebrate further sustainability achievements in 2022.

The hotel’s General Manger added: “He also shares our green vision which will enable to us to keep our ongoing commitment to sustainable practices throughout the hotel.”

The hotel scooped a Gold Label award for sustainability from Fifty Shades Greener in recognition of the €400,000 investment by the Imperial in its sustainability programme over the last four years.

The Imperial has also been announced as finalists in the 2022 Pakman Awards, Ireland’s leading environmental and sustainability awards recognising excellence in recycling and waste management among businesses in Ireland.