Book of condolences opening at City Hall for Vicky Phelan

Following a battle with the disease for years, the cervical cancer campaigner died in the early hours of yesterday morning, surrounded by her family, at Milford Hospice in Limerick.
Vicky Phelan. Pic Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Elaine Whelan

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde, will open a Book of Condolences for cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan at City Hall today, Tuesday, November 15.

Road race marks opening of long awaited bypass

The Book of Condolences will be available for signing by members of the public from 12:30pm today and will remain open from Monday to Friday, from 9am until 5pm, for a period of two weeks.

The Lord Mayor said: “I am truly saddened to hear of the death of Vicky Phelan, a remarkable, courageous, compassionate woman who fought tirelessly through her illness to advocate for women’s health and to highlight injustices within the system in order to bring about change. Her selflessness and strong sense of public duty has inspired so many to demand better for women. Her loss will be felt enormously. My deepest condolences to her family at this heart-breaking time.” 

