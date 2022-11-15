Book of condolences opening at City Hall for Vicky Phelan

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde, will open a Book of Condolences for cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan at City Hall today, Tuesday, November 15.
The Book of Condolences will be available for signing by members of the public from 12:30pm today and will remain open from Monday to Friday, from 9am until 5pm, for a period of two weeks.
The Lord Mayor said:
Following a battle with the disease for years, the cervical cancer campaigner died in the early hours of yesterday morning, surrounded by her family, at Milford Hospice in Limerick.