Road race marks opening of long awaited bypass

West Muskerry Athletics Club have announced they will host a once off road race on the new Macroom Bypass.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 27, before the road is officially opened on December 9. The club said: “This is indeed very exciting news for our club. We applied to run a fundraising road race on the new bypass to coincide with the official opening about two years ago and kept enquiring.

“When we finally got the call that our club were given the honour of hosting an event, we were delighted.

"This is a very historic event for the club and all the community, as we have been waiting for a bypass for over 50 years.”

The race will allow locals to “be the first to use the bypass before it is taken over by cars,” the organisers have said.

The event will celebrate the local community’s long wait for the road, with all proceeds being donated to local charities the Macroom Fairy Garden, and Macroom Senior Citizens.

The race will feature a 5km and a 10-mile route, with a chipped option available.

Both professionals and amateurs are encouraged to join in and to utilise the new facility before the road’s official opening.

Families are also welcomed to join with adult admittance costing €5 and children going free for the 5km Family Fun option.

“We hope to see the whole community and surrounding areas, including all the clubs in Cork and further afield, to join us out on the road on November 27, 2022 and we will all make history by being the first official event on the new bypass road,” she said.

The Macroom bypass has been long awaited in the local community. Following a two year wait, the opening date for the first leg of the bypass was revealed earlier in the week.

Set to open on December 9, the new road linking Coolcower to Carrigaphooca will be the first of the 22km stretch to open.

When fully opened, the bypass is expected to cut 30 minutes of travel time between Cork and Kerry.