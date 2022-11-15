Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 09:16

Road race marks opening of long awaited bypass

The race will feature a 5km and a 10-mile route, with a chipped option available.
Road race marks opening of long awaited bypass

A section of the new N22 Macroom to Ballyvourney bypass lookling west from Annagh Beg on the north side of Macroom. towards Carrigaphooca. The first section of the bypass around Macroom is set to open in the second week of December. Picture Dan Linehan

Elaine Whelan

West Muskerry Athletics Club have announced they will host a once off road race on the new Macroom Bypass.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 27, before the road is officially opened on December 9. The club said: “This is indeed very exciting news for our club. We applied to run a fundraising road race on the new bypass to coincide with the official opening about two years ago and kept enquiring.

“When we finally got the call that our club were given the honour of hosting an event, we were delighted. 

"This is a very historic event for the club and all the community, as we have been waiting for a bypass for over 50 years.” 

The race will allow locals to “be the first to use the bypass before it is taken over by cars,” the organisers have said.

The event will celebrate the local community’s long wait for the road, with all proceeds being donated to local charities the Macroom Fairy Garden, and Macroom Senior Citizens.

The race will feature a 5km and a 10-mile route, with a chipped option available.

Both professionals and amateurs are encouraged to join in and to utilise the new facility before the road’s official opening.

Families are also welcomed to join with adult admittance costing €5 and children going free for the 5km Family Fun option.

“We hope to see the whole community and surrounding areas, including all the clubs in Cork and further afield, to join us out on the road on November 27, 2022 and we will all make history by being the first official event on the new bypass road,” she said.

The Macroom bypass has been long awaited in the local community. Following a two year wait, the opening date for the first leg of the bypass was revealed earlier in the week.

Set to open on December 9, the new road linking Coolcower to Carrigaphooca will be the first of the 22km stretch to open.

When fully opened, the bypass is expected to cut 30 minutes of travel time between Cork and Kerry.

Read More

Date confirmed for long-awaited opening of Macroom Bypass

More in this section

Councillors vote to sell adjoining derelict properties on historic Cork city street Councillors vote to sell adjoining derelict properties on historic Cork city street
Teaching Council Case against Colm Murphy Cork teacher removed from register of teachers following false claims
Bail refused for two men accused of attacking and robbing woman, 93, collecting her pension at Cork post office Bail refused for two men accused of attacking and robbing woman, 93, collecting her pension at Cork post office
macroomcork roads
Garda injured in Youghal bypass road collision remains in 'serious but stable' condition

Garda injured in Youghal bypass road collision remains in 'serious but stable' condition

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more