Book of condolences opened at County Hall and Honan Chapel for Vicky Phelan

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins has opened a book of condolences at Cork County Hall.
Vicky Phelan who passed away in the early houses of Monday morning at the age of 48. Picture Naomi Gaffey.

BOOKS of condolences have been opened in memory of cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan at Cork County Hall and the Honan Chapel.

Ms Phelan passed away in the early hours of Monday morning at Milford Hospice in Limerick. She died at the age of 48 after a long battle with cervical cancer.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins has opened a book of condolences at Cork County Hall while a book of condolences has also been opened in the Honan Chapel to honour the late Vicky Phelan.

People are invited to leave messages in the book provided in the Honan Chapel. The book of condolences will remain open for one week and will then be forwarded to Vicky’s family.

Honan Chapel is open from Monday to Friday between the hours of 8am and 6pm. It is open from 9am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins is inviting members of the public to sign the book and join people in honouring Vicky’s legacy as “an inspiring campaigner for women’s health”.

Mayor Collins said: 

“Vicky’s campaigning to expose the controversy around the national screening programme Cervical Check put women’s health issues up front and central."

"To use her own words ‘Mná na hÉireann: this fight was for you,” he said.

Mayor Collins praised the late Ms Phelan for her ‘immense courage’. 

“Vicky’s immense courage and determination gave a voice to women and will continue to inspire us to seek action, change and accountability for women’s health in Ireland.

“On behalf of the elected members and staff of Cork County Council, I wish to extend deepest condolences to Vicky’s family at this most difficult time,” he added.

The book of condolences is available for signing in Cork County Hall and can be signed online by visiting here

