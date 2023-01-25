Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 16:40

Brave Vicky’s life to be celebrated at UCC

Among the speakers confirmed for the event are Stephen Teap, who lost his wife Irene to cervical cancer.
Brave Vicky’s life to be celebrated at UCC

The Triptych Portrait of Vicky Phelan will be displayed for three weeks from 25 January in UCC’s Boole Library. Picture Naomi Gaffey.

Donal O’Keeffe

University College Cork will this week host a celebration of Vicky Phelan’s life, unveiling a portrait of the CervicalCheck campaigner which will be displayed for three weeks in the college’s Boole Library.

The Triptych Portrait of Vicky Phelan, which is the work of Vincent Devine, will be unveiled at a ceremony which will take place this evening at the Aula Maxima in UCC, and will be followed by a panel discussion on cervical cancer in Ireland.

The portrait was painted by artist Vincent Devine, and he worked with Vicky to create the three-panel artwork, which depicts her past, present and future.

Among the speakers confirmed for the event are Stephen Teap, who lost his wife Irene to cervical cancer, Cian O’Carroll, medical negligence solicitor and Róisín Ní Chadhla, BTYS and student public health researcher.

Vicky Phelan died aged 48 last November. Leading the tributes to her, President Michael D Higgins thanked Vicky for her “enormous contribution to Irish society”.

Read More

'Another woman of Ireland taken from us too soon': Stephen Teap pays tribute to Vicky Phelan 

More in this section

‘Everybody will benefit’: Cork publican says plans to extend pub opening hours will have benefits for many Cork bar abandons tables-for-two for Valentine's Day
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Suspended sentence for man who tried to kiss woman on a bus
Cork City street to close to traffic to facilitate works on public transport improvement scheme Cork City street to close to traffic to facilitate works on public transport improvement scheme
#vicky phelan
Work begins on new store in former Cork city Eason location

Work begins on new store in former Cork city Eason location

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more