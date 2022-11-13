Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 22:02

Garda critically injured in East Cork road collision

The incident occurred on the N25 Waterford to Cork road between Youghal and Killeagh, at the Youghal bypass, before 7pm on Sunday evening.
Garda critically injured in East Cork road collision

Chief Superintendent Vincent O’Sullivan, head of policing in the Cork North and West Divisions, said there was a deep sense of shock and worry amongst gardaí. Picture Denis Minihane.

Donal O’Keeffe

A garda is in critical condition after suffering potentially life-altering injuries on Sunday evening when he was struck by a car while assisting a motorist in East Cork.

The incident occurred on the N25 Waterford to Cork road between Youghal and Killeagh, at the Youghal bypass, before 7pm on Sunday evening.

The garda, who was on traffic duty, had pulled in to assist a motorist in a broken-down vehicle, and while there he was struck by another vehicle, causing serious crush injuries to one leg.

The garda was rushed to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition, with a garda escort accompanying the ambulance.

The driver of the other vehicle was also removed to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Superintendent Vincent O’Sullivan, head of policing in the Cork North and West Divisions, said there was a deep sense of shock and worry amongst gardaí.

“We stand united with our colleague in our thoughts and prayers for him and his family,” Chief Supt O’Sullivan told The Echo.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Shortly before 7pm this evening an unmarked Garda patrol car was assisting a broken down vehicle on the N25, at the Youghal bypass.

“The unmarked patrol car was struck by another vehicle. A Garda member has suffered serious injuries and has been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“The driver of the other vehicle was also removed to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the spokesperson said.

“The N25 at the Youghal bypass is currently closed and the scene is being preserved. Local diversions are in place.”

Read More

Council issues warning after Portuguese man o’ war spotted along Cork coastline

More in this section

Lord Mayor 'shocked' by armed robbery at Douglas Post Office Lord Mayor 'shocked' by armed robbery at Douglas Post Office
DENIS SCANNELL Man arrested after staff injured in incident involving knife at Cork pub
Jerry Holland and Paul O'Connell in the changing room 24/5/2008 Munster trailblazer Jerry Holland dies aged 66
corkcork gardaemergency services
<p>The man o’war is covered in venom-filled nematocysts which it uses to paralyse and kill fish, and which can cause very painful stings to humans, and which can even prove fatal in cases of severe reaction.</p>

Council issues warning after Portuguese man o’ war spotted along Cork coastline

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more