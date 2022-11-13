Garda critically injured in East Cork road collision

A garda is in critical condition after suffering potentially life-altering injuries on Sunday evening when he was struck by a car while assisting a motorist in East Cork.

The incident occurred on the N25 Waterford to Cork road between Youghal and Killeagh, at the Youghal bypass, before 7pm on Sunday evening.

The garda, who was on traffic duty, had pulled in to assist a motorist in a broken-down vehicle, and while there he was struck by another vehicle, causing serious crush injuries to one leg.

The garda was rushed to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition, with a garda escort accompanying the ambulance.

The driver of the other vehicle was also removed to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Superintendent Vincent O’Sullivan, head of policing in the Cork North and West Divisions, said there was a deep sense of shock and worry amongst gardaí.

“We stand united with our colleague in our thoughts and prayers for him and his family,” Chief Supt O’Sullivan told The Echo.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Shortly before 7pm this evening an unmarked Garda patrol car was assisting a broken down vehicle on the N25, at the Youghal bypass.

“The unmarked patrol car was struck by another vehicle. A Garda member has suffered serious injuries and has been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“The driver of the other vehicle was also removed to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the spokesperson said.

“The N25 at the Youghal bypass is currently closed and the scene is being preserved. Local diversions are in place.”