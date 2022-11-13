Council issues warning after Portuguese man o’ war spotted along Cork coastline

Cork County Council has said it has received reports of Portuguese man o’ war jellyfish-like creatures being washed up on Cork beaches, and it has warned people not to touch them, or to allow their pets to touch them.

In the past days, several such creatures have been reported on Cork beaches, including at Long Strand beach in Rosscarbery and at Inchydoney beach.

The Portuguese man o’ war is not, technically, a jellyfish, as it is rather a colony of creatures which travel together, but its sting can be as deadly as that of any jellyfish.

The man o’war is covered in venom-filled nematocysts which it uses to paralyse and kill fish, and which can cause very painful stings to humans, and which can even prove fatal in cases of severe reaction.

Water Safety Ireland has said there has been an increase sightings of such sea creatures on Irish coasts and beaches, with the Portuguese man o’war and the lion’s mane jellyfish the most frequent sea creatures spotted.

According to Water Safety Ireland, there have been more jellyfish cropping up in Irish coasts and beaches over the past seven years – this is due to the warming of sea waters, and over-fishing off Irish coasts, resulting in fewer predators to keep the number of jellyfish at a manageable level.

If you do see a jellyfish like creature, here’s what Water Safety Ireland says you should do: