Man pleads guilty after heroin worth €56k seized in Gurranabraher

A jury was to be sworn in for the trial of a Dublin man arising out of the seizure of €56,000 worth of heroin in Cork city but the accused man entered a plea of guilty to the most serious charge on the indictment.

Defendant Philip Knowles was arraigned on the charge of having the drugs for sale or supply when the street value exceeded €13,000 – the threshold figure for a ten-year minimum sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances. He pleaded to that count.

Defence senior counsel Ray Boland asked for sentencing to be adjourned until the February sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

“He is a gentleman from Dublin. He is seeing the probation service for another matter.

"I would seek a probation report. He has had a difficulty with substances,” Mr Boland SC said.

Judge Helen Boyle agreed to direct the preparation of a probation report.

However, she told the accused, “It is up to you to make contact with the probation service.”

Sentencing was then adjourned until February 16 with the accused remanded on bail until then.

The background facts in the case have yet to be outlined in respect of the defendant.

32-year-old Philip Knowles of St. Mark’s Crescent, Clondalkin, Dublin, pleaded guilty to having the heroin worth over €13,000 for sale or supply at St. Mary’s Avenue, off Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, on Wednesday, January 19.