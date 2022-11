Business people and building owners who have enhanced Cork city’s physical appearance were honoured at an awards gala today.

The Cork Business Association (CBA), with Cork City Council, Clarendon Properties, and The Echo, announced the winners of the 2022 Cork Better Buildings Awards at a ceremony held at The Metropole Hotel.

The awards focus on the care of the city’s built heritage as well as integration of the new developments within the city, and brings together traders, business, and building owners.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath, and representatives of Cork’s business community attended.

CBA president Kevin Herlihy said: “Cork City will double in size over the next 20 years. We need a city that is attractive, but also a city that works. We must get the key ingredients right. We need a diversity of style, architecture, and buildings that will stand the test of time.

"I am very proud that we recognise those who have shown vision in how they build, modernise and maintain our buildings.

"We are lucky to have Cork City Council engaging with architects and developers, and we have great caretakers in our business leaders to maintain the look of the city.”

Among the awards were :

Best in tourism, arts, and accommodation: The Dean Hotel.

Winner of the Arts, Tourism and Accommodation award is The Dean Hotel. Accepting the award is Shane Fitzpatrick and Collette Walsh with Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde and Kevin O’Herlihy, President of Cork Business Association. Photo Joleen Cronin

Best cafe/restaurant: Kiely’s by the Blue Haven.

Winner of the Café and Restaurant is Kiely’s by The Blue Haven. Accepting the award is Chef Meeran Manzoor with Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde and Kevin O’Herlihy, President of Cork Business Association. Photo Joleen Cronin

Best commercial business: Darcy’s Hair Dressing.

Winner of the Best Commercial Premises is Darcy’s Hair Dressing. Accepting the award is Darcy O’Neill with Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde and Kevin O’Herlihy, President of Cork Business Association. Photo Joleen Cronin

Best in heritage and conservation: The Carriage Shed.

Winner of the Best in Heritage and Conservation award is The Carriage Shed @ HQ. Accepting the award is Gareth O’Callaghan, JC Architects with Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde and Kevin O’Herlihy, President of Cork Business Association.Photo Joleen Cronin

Best pub front: Gallaghers.

Winner of the Best Pub Front award is Gallaghers. Accepting the award is Martin Gannon with Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde and Kevin O’Herlihy, President of Cork Business Association. Photo Joleen Cronin

Best retail: Sheena’s Boutique

Winner of the Best Retail Premises awards is Sheena’s Boutique. Accepting the award is Sheena McCarthy and Miriam Ray with Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde and Kevin O’Herlihy, President of Cork Business Association. Photo Joleen Cronin

Best new development: Horgan’s Quay Redevelopment.

Judges choice: The Victoria Hotel/Easons

Winner of the Judges Choice Award is The Victoria Hotel / Easons. Accepting the award is Rachel Heavey, Area Manager, Easons; Christopher Southgate Architect and Alex Lenihan, Store Manager, Easons with Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde and Kevin O’Herlihy, President of Cork Business Association.Photo Joleen Cronin

Special recognition award: John Cleary.

Judge, Cork City Council executive planner Gwen Jordan, said: “The redevelopment of the former Victoria Hotel building, now the new home to Eason’s, stood out to all judges on the panel as an exemplar of how to approach redevelopment projects. The restoration of this building facade to its 1920’s original glory reminds us that Cork City is resilient and can emerge rejuvenated from all challenges.”