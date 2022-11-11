Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 15:56

City Council launches plan geared towards 'enhancing the attractiveness of Cork'

Deputy chief executive of Cork City Council, Brian Geaney, described the new plan as a “robust and ambitious”
Jennifer Patrice O’Halloran Down Syndrome Cork Field of Dreams representative pictured at the launch of the Cork City Heritage and Biodiversity Plan at Down Syndrome Cork Field of Dreams. Picture: Clare Keogh

Amy Nolan

CORK City Council has launched a new heritage and biodiversity plan described as “robust and ambitious” and a “key step towards enhancing the attractiveness of Cork”.

The Cork City Heritage and Biodiversity Plan 2021-2026 is aimed at supporting, enhancing, promoting and restoring the heritage and biodiversity of the city.

The plan sets out four central themes namely, to promote best practice and encourage heritage and biodiversity conservation and management; to be at the forefront of research and education and support training in heritage and biodiversity related fields; to raise awareness, appreciation, engagement with and enjoyment of heritage and biodiversity; to communicate the heritage message and to increase the level of social, economic and tourism activity for heritage and biodiversity in the city.

Deputy chief executive of Cork City Council, Brian Geaney, described the new plan as a “robust and ambitious” strategy which will “act as a guiding document to support, enhance, and promote the heritage and biodiversity of our city”.

“Cork City Council is furthermore very strongly demonstrating our commitment to heritage and biodiversity in Cork City by advertising for the appointment of a biodiversity officer and ecologist who will assist in delivering the actions of the plan,” he continued.

Cork City Council’s heritage officer, Niamh Twomey, who coordinated the writing of the plan and will be responsible for its implementation, said the actions contained within the strategy will “greatly add to our understanding of heritage and biodiversity in the city as well as helping to enhance and restore this precious resource”.

“It will also contribute to Cork City’s economy, tourism sector, recreation facilities and the health and wellbeing of our communities,” she said.

Actions contained within the plan include an intention to review and update the North and South Main Street Management Plan in partnership with the local business and community; to identify other priority historic areas for future management plans; to identify priority archaeology research areas and to create a biodiversity database which identifies and collates existing biodiversity research, then identify gaps in data and commission research as appropriate.

Cork Chamber welcomed the publication of the plan this week, describing it as a “key step towards enhancing the attractiveness of Cork”.

The Cork City Heritage and Biodiversity Plan is envisaged to be a partnership plan with many stakeholders sharing responsibility for its implementation.

The plan can be viewed on Cork City Council’s website, www.corkcity.ie/en.

