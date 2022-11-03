Glow to return for 2022: Planned works at Bishop Lucey Park pushed out to next year

Cork City Council will kick off its traditional Christmas festival in Bishop Lucey Park instead of City Hall this year, overturning a previous decision.

Plans had been in train to move the festivities to City Hall due to proposed works in the park located next to the Grand Parade, but those works have now been postponed so the Council has reverted to its original location.

‘Glow – A Cork Christmas Celebration’ will return on November 25 with a free family festive experience in Bishop Lucey Park and the city’s iconic Ferris wheel.

A spokesperson for the Council explained that it was thought the park would not be available due to planned upgrades this December but those works are now due to start in January.

Christmas lights

There is no official switching-on date for the Christmas Lights due to overcrowding concerns. There was no switch-on date for the last few years during the Covid pandemic due to health and safety concerns that crowds could spread the disease and it was decided to continue this approach this year.

The Council are not announcing a public date beforehand as it could draw thousands of people into Patrick Street creating a crowd risk, said a spokesperson.

“The numbers had become enormous, to the point that, at the last one, there was a lot of concern about crowd management. The numbers were though the roof.”

Cork City Council funds the lights on Patrick Street and gives grants to different traders associations for other lights, while the Cork Business Association also funds them.

The run-up to Christmas is the busiest trading period of the year for the city’s retail and hospitality sectors and the City’s traditional festive lighting plays a key role in the Cork City Christmas experience and is much-loved by the tens of thousands of people who shop, dine, work and enjoy the city’s festive offerings each year.

All Christmas lighting erected by Cork City Council uses energy efficient LED lights which require 75% less energy than a traditional bulb.

Due to ongoing need to conserve energy, the façade of Cork City Hall is only illuminated for one hour at night compared to six hours previously. The building lights up from 8pm to 9pm.

There will be no change to the city’s bridge illumination programme as lighting supports public safety in the city and also adds to the city’s night time offering.