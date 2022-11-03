Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 08:35

British retail giant to open in Cork's Mahon Point today

The organisation is a global brand
British retail giant to open in Cork's Mahon Point today

Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

MAHON Point Shopping Centre is set to get a long-anticipated boost today as British retailer Frasers opens its door at midday today.

The store will be located underneath Sports Direct which also comes under the umbrella of the Frasers Group. Starting off as a modest shop in Maidenhead back in 1982, the organisation is now a global brand that includes retailers from GAME to Jack Wills. 

The news will be welcomed by Cork’s retail community, many of whom were disheartened at the empty unit left after the departure of Debenhams from the Irish market. The Mahon Point outlet will stock clothing and cosmetics, among other luxury items. 

Some of the more well-known brands on offer at the store include Tommy Hilfiger and Jimmy Choo. This will be the second Fraser store in Ireland following on from the opening of store at the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge in Kildare. Debenhams had also been a former tenant of the centre.

The fashion giant’s introduction to the Irish market follows discussions with animal advocacy organisation Human Society International/UK about plans to phase out fur. 

This has led to them snubbing products featuring the material this season. They joined a host of other brands such as Dolce and Gabbanna, Burberry and Prada to make the fur-free pledge in the bid to obtain more ethically sources items. The group currently has a total of 1,500 stores worldwide.

Read More

Popular retailer opens store in Cork city centre creating new jobs

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books 'It was a vicious assault': Man jailed for attack on former work colleagues at staff function
Man with 50 drug convictions jailed for eight months for latest offence Man with 50 drug convictions jailed for eight months for latest offence
Dirty empty dark corridor in abandoned building, doors, light in the end, perspective, way to freedom 'Extremely dangerous': Warning as squatters tap into electricity supplies in unoccupied buildings in Cork city
cork business
Planning application to be lodged for second rail track between Glounthaune and Midleton

Planning application to be lodged for second rail track between Glounthaune and Midleton

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more