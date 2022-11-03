British retail giant to open in Cork's Mahon Point today

MAHON Point Shopping Centre is set to get a long-anticipated boost today as British retailer Frasers opens its door at midday today.

The store will be located underneath Sports Direct which also comes under the umbrella of the Frasers Group. Starting off as a modest shop in Maidenhead back in 1982, the organisation is now a global brand that includes retailers from GAME to Jack Wills.

The news will be welcomed by Cork’s retail community, many of whom were disheartened at the empty unit left after the departure of Debenhams from the Irish market. The Mahon Point outlet will stock clothing and cosmetics, among other luxury items.

Some of the more well-known brands on offer at the store include Tommy Hilfiger and Jimmy Choo. This will be the second Fraser store in Ireland following on from the opening of store at the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge in Kildare. Debenhams had also been a former tenant of the centre.

The fashion giant’s introduction to the Irish market follows discussions with animal advocacy organisation Human Society International/UK about plans to phase out fur.

This has led to them snubbing products featuring the material this season. They joined a host of other brands such as Dolce and Gabbanna, Burberry and Prada to make the fur-free pledge in the bid to obtain more ethically sources items. The group currently has a total of 1,500 stores worldwide.