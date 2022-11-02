Former Cork city national school principal receives a fond farewell from her colleagues and school community

“SHE was an amazing leader. She was an amazing teacher, so precise and thorough. A brilliant, amazing colleague and a great friend.”

Those were the words of Scoil Aiséiri Chriost assistant principal Tara O’Sullivan following the recent retirement of principal Teresa O’Sullivan.

Teresa worked in the Farranree national school for 26 years, with 12 of those years as the school principal. She received a fond farewell from her colleagues and the school community on her last day in the Cork City primary school last week.

The school paid an emotional tribute to Teresa, with a farewell ceremony where they shared memories of her contribution to the primary school, and made presentations.

Tara O’Sullivan, who is the home school liaison

School principal Teresa O'Sullivan receives a presentation from 5th Class pupil Allanah Hickey to mark her retirement from teaching after twenty seven years at Scoil Aiseiri Chriost in Farranree, Cork.Picture David Creedon

co-ordinator, said she will be missed.

“Teresa was an excellent leader, teacher, colleague, and friend,” she said.

“She gave countless hours of service to the school. She was extremely hard-working and committed. She was a brilliant sounding board. We are so appreciative and full of gratitude for her. She will be a huge loss in our school community.

Teresa had overseen a period of “huge change and challenge in our school”, Tara said.

“She is known for her care and compassion for her students. She was extremely popular. She is so well respected. She is held in such high esteem by the pupils, the parents, and the staff.

“We cannot speak highly enough of her. She has been outstanding.

School principal Teresa O'Sullivan receives a presentation from 6th Class pupils Jodie Murphy and Sophie Barrington to mark her retirement from teaching after twenty seven years at Scoil Aiseiri Chriost in Farranree, Cork. Picture David Creedon

“She is a woman of great integrity, and she has left a tremendous legacy after her.”

School principal Teresa O'Sullivan as she says goodbye to the student body as she retires after twenty seven years at Scoil Aiseiri Chriost in Farranree, Cork. Picture David Creedon

A former pupil of Scoil Aiséirí Chriost, Rachel Uí Fhlannabhra, will commence her role as their new primary school principal next Monday.

“The future is bright in Scoil Aiséirí Chriost with a past pupil, Rachel Uí Fhlannabhra, taking over as principal, which is massive for us,” said Tara.

“She is a teacher at the school already. Teresa is very proud of that.”

School principal Teresa O'Sullivan receives a presentation from pupil Saoirse Hickey to mark her retirement from teaching after twenty seven years at Scoil Aiseiri Chriost in Farranree, Cork. Picture David Creedon

Teresa, who is a native of Galway, raised the flag of her home county during a week of presentations and ceremonies over the course of her last week in Scoil Aiséiri Chriost.

“She has been living in Cork for a lifetime but she is a Galway woman originally,” said Tara.

“We held a farewell ceremony, and we played the ‘Galway Girl’.

Mary Leahy, Jamie O'Riordan, community guard and principal Teresa O'Sullivan who is retiring after twenty seven years at Scoil Aiseiri Chriost in Farranree, Cork.Picture David Creedon

“It was a sad day last Friday when she finished up. She has given us so much, both personally and professionally.”

One of the sixth-class students spoke about the respect the students have for her and the respect she in turn had for her staff and pupils.

Deirdre Scully, principal Teresa O'Sullivan and Tara O'Sullivan at a retirement presentation to Teresa at Scoil Aiseiri Chriost in Farranree, Cork. - Picture David Creedon

Tara said the former school principal will continue to keep track of all the developments in her beloved Scoil Aiséiri Chriost.

“We will keep in close contact,” said Tara.

“She was always so grateful for the support of the team. She is very much about the team, and she loves the community of Farranree.”