Jazz upswing for Cork: Businesses delighted as city booms 

THE Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is proving an “absolutely fantastic” boost for the city’s hotel, pub, and restaurant trade, with business owners delighted at the crowds packing out venues .

Tens of thousands of attendees from around Cork, across Ireland, and much further afield have descended on the city for the long weekend, with hotel and pub owners reporting a brisk trade.

Tom Baynes, a barman at the Hi-B pub on Oliver Plunkett St, described the atmosphere throughout the festival as “electric”.

Hermeto Pascoal performing at The Everyman during the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.Picture: Naoise Culhane

The weekend was “busier than St Patrick’s Day”, said Mr Baynes.

Changeable weather and occasional bursts of heavy rain failed to dampen the buzz on the city streets, which echoed to the sounds of numerous outdoor performances.

For the Metropole Hotel it has been an exceptionally busy and exciting few days, said assistant manager Tanusha Suvashini.

The Hyde Park Brass performing on Harley’s Street beside The Metropole Hotel for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

Business was rocking and it was “an amazing vibe”, Ms Suvashini told The Echo.

“It’s been great to have all this back again,” she said.

Coming after a disastrous few years for the tourism industry during the Covid-19 pandemic, the jazz festival is proving a much-needed shot in the arm for local hostelries.

“I think it’s gone beyond expectations,” said Ms Suvashini.

The crowds yesterday were “really absolutely up to the brim of the hotel”, she added.

“We’re getting a fantastic vibe. Everyone is enjoying it. The bands have been really amazing so it’s a great one.”

The Metropole Hotel played host to numerous acts over the weekend, with the Lamarotte Jazzband proving particularly popular. “They were in the lobby yesterday and they were magnificent,” said Ms Suvashini.

Mayo native Susie Fry, who was soaking up the atmosphere on Saturday, told The Echo she has been coming to the Metropole for jazz weekend for almost two decades.

Paul, Roz, Katie and Ollie Dyer at Guinness Cork jazz festival club at the Metropole hotel. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“It’s a real tradition for us; we look forward to this weekend,” she said. “This should be our 19th year coming but as you know with Covid, we missed out on that one year. I don’t know what we did on that Halloween weekend when it wasn’t on, but we certainly missed it. We came down last year as things were just kind of slowly coming back after the pandemic.

"It just wasn’t quite back to itself but this year it really seems back into the swing of it.”

Cork’s Imperial Hotel on the South Mall enjoyed one of its best weekends ever and there was a party atmosphere, said manager Soizic Kiely, adding that it has been “non-stop” busy since the doors opened on Friday, with the hotel fully booked out.

“There’s a great atmosphere,” said Ms Kiely.

“There’s a great buzz around; people are in a great mood.”

The guests included those who have been jazz fans for many years and have returned yet again to Cork. Between the 260 residents of the hotel and the hundreds of visitors, it was such a huge weekend that the Imperial had to hire up to 70 extra staff.

Zara Lentzly, Faye Dowling and Kerri Peters from Cork seen at the Brog during the Jazz weekend. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Some staff were willing to do more shifts, and the young team working gave it a party atmosphere, Ms Kiely said.

“People are smiling. There has been no trouble. People are just here for a good time, and it’s been wonderful.”

Guests have come from all over the world, including the UK and the Netherlands, but this year the majority are Irish visitors, added Ms Kiely.

Sean Og O'Keeffe and Rory O'Connell from Aghada seen with Matt Flynn from Dungourney in Conways Yard during the Jazz Weekend in Cork. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival has packed out pubs, which reported a roaring trade. Paul Montgomery, owner of Clancy’s and other venues, said it has been a bumper weekend for business. His venues played host to about 55 bands over the weekend, including at Clancy’s, Conway’s Yard, and An Sibín on Princes St.

“It’s terrific. There have been a lot of visitors who have travelled in,” he said.

“Exceptionally busy. I would honestly say it has exceeded our expectations.”