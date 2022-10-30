Jazz upswing for Cork: Businesses delighted as city booms 

Tens of thousands of attendees from around Cork, across Ireland, and much further afield have descended on the city for the long weekend, with hotel and pub owners reporting a brisk trade.
Tom Baynes, a barman at the Hi-B pub on Oliver Plunkett St, described the atmosphere throughout the festival as “electric”.
The weekend was “busier than St Patrick’s Day”, said Mr Baynes.
Changeable weather and occasional bursts of heavy rain failed to dampen the buzz on the city streets, which echoed to the sounds of numerous outdoor performances.
For the Metropole Hotel it has been an exceptionally busy and exciting few days, said assistant manager Tanusha Suvashini.
Business was rocking and it was “an amazing vibe”, Ms Suvashini told The Echo.
“It’s been great to have all this back again,” she said.
Coming after a disastrous few years for the tourism industry during the Covid-19 pandemic, the jazz festival is proving a much-needed shot in the arm for local hostelries.
“I think it’s gone beyond expectations,” said Ms Suvashini.
The crowds yesterday were “really absolutely up to the brim of the hotel”, she added.