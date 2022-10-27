Localised flooding expected in Cork city this evening at high tide

Residents and business owners have been warned to expect localised flooding in many parts of the city this evening.

High tide is expected this evening at 7.34pm.

Cork City Council’s Flood Assessment Team issued a warning on Thursday afternoon that there as high astronomical spring tides are forecast again for this evening.

“It is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides,” a City Council spokesperson said.

The council warned that localised flooding may occur in areas such as Morrison’s Quay, Fr. Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay and South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall.

“Please note heavy rain is also expected this evening which could lead to spot flooding. Commuters are advised to drive with care,” the spokesperson said.

“Cork City Council crews will be deployed across the city and when necessary, road restrictions will be put in place to ensure smooth flow of traffic in impacted areas.” The council spokesperson added that there is “no flood risk expected over the bank holiday weekend”.

Flooding has been a recurring issue in Cork city this month, with many homes and businesses affected by severe flooding following four hours of heavy rainfall on Sunday, 16 October.

Following that flooding, Met Eireann rejected criticism from Cork Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde, who claimed Cork City Council had been unable to prepare for the widespread flooding because it hadn’t received enough notice.