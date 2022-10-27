Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 07:43

Some roads closed as Cork city hit by flooding

High tide was this morning at 7.17am and will occur again this evening at 7.34pm.
The section of Union Quay between South Terrace & Copley Street is now closed to traffic due to flooding. Pic Cork City Council

Echo reporter

Cork City Council has again warned people travelling through the city centre that some roads are closed due to flooding this morning.

The section of Union Quay between South Terrace and Copley Street is closed to traffic due to flooding, while one lane is also closed on Lavitts Quay.

Earlier the local authority warned that Union Quay, at  the junction with South Terrace, is also closed to traffic.

Yesterday, Cork City Council’s Flood Assessment Team met due to a forecasted period of high astronomical Spring tides yesterday evening, and this morning and evening.

High tide was this morning at 7.17am and will occur again this evening at 7.34pm.

