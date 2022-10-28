Cork's M28 motorway progressing to second phase of prep work before construction

THE new M28 motorway, a key piece of infrastructure which is expected to bring “strong economic benefits” to Cork upon completion, is progressing with the second phase of preparatory works set to commence shortly.

Aimed at increasing the safety and capacity of the existing N28 corridor, the new motorway linking Rochestown with Ringaskiddy, will provide a strategically important road corridor to the Port of Cork facilities in Ringaskiddy.

Preparatory work on the project, part of the Core Trans‐European Transport Network, has been underway since last year with the route corridor cleared and fenced from Carrs Hill to the Port in Ringaskiddy at a cost of €1.2m.

Work is due to begin shortly on clearing trees and invasive gorse from Carrs Hill to the Rochestown Slip road at the Bloomfield Interchange.

This clearance and fencing work is described as necessary in order to finalise the detailed design of the motorway, its interchanges and associated works.

Senior engineer with the Cork National Roads Office (NRO), Sean Callery, said the motorway will be developed “with its surrounding environment to the fore”.

“The M28 Cork Ringaskiddy motorway will bring strong economic benefits with access to the Port of Cork’s new container terminal, as well as the IDA lands in this area.

“But importantly, the route will be developed with its surrounding environment to the fore.

“What must be removed during the preparatory phase will be replaced and, more importantly, added to.

“It is our stated intention to increase and improve the quality of native trees and foliage along the entire route,” he said.

As part of the scheme over 20 hectares of new trees and shrubs will later be planted, with only native species of tree such as Hybrid Oak, Scots Pine, Hawthorn, Hazel, Holly, Blackthorn, Birch and Grey Willow being used.

WILD GRASSES AND WILDFLOWER

When the motorway project is completed, in addition to the extra planting, all road verges and embankments not planted with trees will be seeded with wild grasses and wildflower mixes from Irish native sources, the Cork NRO has said, stating that all works are being carried out in accordance with the scheme’s Environmental Impact Assessment, and will be supervised by ecology experts.

Works have also been undertaken to address the direct and indirect impacts the project will have on nature habitats and other measures are being taken to support wildlife along the M28 corridor, according to the Cork NRO.

Last year, the way was cleared for construction to begin on the M28 Cork to Ringsakiddy motorway as a legal challenge which was brought by local residents to An Bord Pleanála’s green light for the project came to an end.

Concerns had been expressed regarding certain elements of the infrastructure project including air pollution, noise pollution, traffic congestion and biodiversity concerns.

The M28 motorway is scheduled to be completed by 2030 and is expected to be a key part of the road infrastructure in Cork, improving connectivity with key urban areas such as Carrigaline, while providing vital access to the Port of Cork facilities in Ringaskiddy.

Active travel is also a focus of the project, chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said.

“Already included in the design are a new interface with the Lee to Sea greenway, together with an extension to the existing Ballybrack Valley Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme in Douglas.

“New active travel routes along the final route from Douglas to Carrigaline are also being explored,” he said.

Members of the public looking for the latest information on the project are invited to sign up to the M28 Newsletter by emailing M28@corkrdo.ie.