Call for more bus services during Cork Jazz Festival

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival runs from Thursday, October 27, to bank holiday Monday, October 31.
ADDITIONAL public transport is needed to encourage people to leave their cars at home and enjoy the atmosphere in the city centre, during the Cork Jazz Festival.

That was the call from Labour Party representatives Councillor John Maher and Peter Horgan.

“We keep hearing the need to support local and encourage a great atmosphere in the city centre yet with the Jazz Festival back there will be no additional buses,” Mr Maher said.

“What better way to encourage the use of bus and public transport than by laying on additional services?

“The people of the northside deserve to see additional services for major festivals hosted in the city, yet all we get is passing the buck from Bus Éireann to the NTA [National Transport Authority] to council to government,” he claimed.

“We’ve returned to times prior to Covid and to not have a late night bus is a kick in the gut for people planning to hit the city over the jazz weekend.”

Peter Horgan, local area representative, said more buses would mean more people would be likely to avail of the service.

“The 220 is a fantastic service and will run its usual hours but more regularity at peak times for the Jazz would encourage more use,” Mr Horgan said. 

“Similarly, other southside buses need to be more regular to show all parts of the city can be accessed across the Jazz weekend.”

Mr Maher and Mr Horgan said they intended to follow up with the NTA and the Minister for Transport to seek additional services.

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival runs from Thursday, October 27, to bank holiday Monday, October 31.

