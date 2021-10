BUS Éireann has confirmed that it will not be operating extra services during the Cork Jazz Festival this weekend.

This follows news that rail services will be disrupted in the county.

Irish Rail announced recently that there will be service disruption from until Tuesday, October 26, with bus transfers operating between Cork and Mallow in both directions on Cork/Dublin Heuston services.

While Bus Éireann confirmed that there would not be additional buses scheduled for the weekend, the organisation highlighted the vast array of late-night buses that operate and will be available over the jazz festival weekend.

The 220, which runs from Ovens to Carrigaline, is a 24-hour service, and there are a number of other routes that are active until late.

Full timetables are available from www.buseireann.ie.

Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) Cork City chair Michael O’Donovan said he didn’t see the lack of transport options as a major concern.

He said he believed the jazz festival would be very much a local event this year.

“I think we were all aware this year that the jazz festival would be a local event for the people of Cork.

“The buses are operating until 11 or 11.30pm, so people have options to come out and enjoy the jazz early.”

Mr O’Donovan also said that he expected there to be plenty taxis to take people home safely.

He said that he and other publicans were looking forward to the weekend.

“It will be the first real big weekend since Covid. I don’t know to what extent it will go ahead but, hopefully, it will be a good event,” Mr O’Donovan said.

Nphet will meet today to consider what recommendations it will make to Cabinet in relation to Friday’s scheduled lifting of the remaining Covid restrictions, such as social distancing rules in the hospitality sector.