Cork man accused of handling stolen safe containing €24k in cash 

The charge relates to the alleged handling of a stolen safe on July 18.
Liam Heylin

The case against a 47-year-old man accused of handling a stolen safe containing over €24,000 in cash was adjourned until November 2.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case to allow time for a book of evidence to be prepared.

Garda Paraic White who investigated the case brought the charge against 47-year-old Mark Wolfe of Glentrasna Court, Glen Avenue, Cork, relating to the alleged handling of a stolen safe on July 18.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to an application by Sergeant John Kelleher to adjourn the case.

The accused will appear by video link from prison at Cork District Court on the next occasion.

