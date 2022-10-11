Additional gigs announced for Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

Organisers of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival have announced a host of additional acts and events taking place across Cork City this October Bank Holiday Weekend.

Not just a Cork first, but a world first, Chuck Stewart’s photography collection has been carefully curated over the last four years to debut at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

The “We Got the Jazz” photography exhibition showcases work of the African American fine art photographer, who is renowned as the most important music photographer of the twentieth century.

Admission to the exhibition is free between 11am and 5pm from Friday to Monday, with an immersive ticketed experience each evening.

Also just announced is the exciting addition of ‘The Jazz Boat’ with the music of Jerron ‘Blindboy’ Paxton.

The 32-year-old blues, jigs, reels and ragtime world-sensation hails from Compton, Los Angeles and will be the star of this boat tour.

Sailing through the scenic sights of Cork Harbour & with only 70 tickets available, spots are sure to sell out fast.

St Luke's

Three new events have been announced for Live at St Luke’s, a unique venue that was a former church

The opening show triple header will be a melting pot of the most exciting and experimental voices in hip-hop, jazz and neo-soul right now as Cork local Jarjarjr presents Soul Service with Kassa Overall, Bricknasty & The Sam Healy Quartet. Jarjarir, aka Robert O’Halloran, is a cult figure for beat making and hip hop, and his jazz band are renowned as some of the best young jazz musicians in Cork. Kassa Overall is a Grammy-nominated musician, emcee, singer, producer and drummer, a product of New York City’s jazz scene who melds avant-garde experimentation with hop-hop production techniques.

Omar X Zaska X Jeru the Damaja perform on Friday 28 at 7.30pm. Singer/songwriter/producer Omar is known by many as the father of British neo-soul, and Stevie Wonder is one of his many fans. Performing his new album which is going to be released the week before the festival, Zaska is sure to appeal to the younger crowd with his feel-good blend of neo-soul, modern funk and indie jazz. Zaska was a collaborator with Hozier and is a musical director for Mas Exodus, and will also play live backing for OMAR & hip hop legend Jeru, which is a first for Jazz.

Cooks but We’re Chefs is a Saturday afternoon matinee of funk, hip-hop, jazz and soul, open to families and children.

Triskel

Two new acts have been announced at Triskel

Andy Sheppard East Coast will perform on Sunday, October, 30 at 8pm. An ECM recording artist and composer, Andy Sheppard is one of Europe’s leading saxophonists.

Amaro Freitas will perform on Saturday, October, 29 at 2pm. From the slums of Recife in Brazil's North-East to international jazz icon, Amaro Freitas has gained international attention for “an approach to the keyboard so unique that it’s startling”. Amaro takes centre stage in Cork to bring the excitement and energy of his art to the festival.

Other must-see acts this bank holiday weekend include:

Jazzanova: Only a handful of shows this year, the debut show of the Everyman Line-up sees the strata record from Detroit reimagined with the blessing of families.

Toshín as Aretha: Performing as Aretha Franklin, Toshín recently sold out The Sugar Club in Dublin, this much-loved female Irish soul/RnB artist is taking the world by storm and sure to deliver a show stopping tribute to her musical hero.

Mas Exodus + Omar and Jeru: This collection of musicians were put together during Covid by Festival Director Mark Murphy. An exciting collision of house, jazz, soul and afro styles this team will be in residence for the weekend.

Laufey: An Icelandic/American/Asian woman, she recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel. A nod to old style jazz but with a modern take she is sure to fill out seats for her one and only show on Sunday night.

Booka Brass Band: Taking to the stage at the Cork Opera House, playing their unique brand of New Orleans inspired urban brass with upbeat sets, the sell-out group, are sure to bring the festival atmosphere for the bank holiday weekend.

Festival goers can optimise their festival experience and make sure to hit the best music venues by checking out the mapped Guinness Music Trail which offers music to suit every appetite.

Revellers will discover everything from ska to swing and jazz to brass as the trail leads you to more The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is supported by Diageo, Failte Ireland and Cork City Council.