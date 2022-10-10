‘It’s gone from humble beginnings to the big institution it is today’: Cork school celebrates milestone anniversary

THERE was a tangible “feel good factor” in Carrigaline Community School last Friday evening as the school community celebrated the 40th anniversary of the school.

Pupils, parents and former and current staff members were joined by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath and members of the wider community to mark the auspicious occasion.

John Gargan, former Teacher & his wife Marian Gargan, next to An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, alongside Ber Kelly & her husband Vincent Kelly, former Teacher, at the Carrigaline Community School 40th Anniversary Celebration Evening, 7th October 2022. Photo Siobhán Russell

“We were celebrating, belatedly, the 40th anniversary of our school. It was established in 1981. We obviously wanted to celebrate last year but we couldn’t with Covid,” school principal, Paul Burke, told The Echo.

“We had all our previous principals back in the school for the evening.

Back Row- Dónal Murray, former Principal; Patricia McCarthy, retired Teacher; John Irwin, Secretary General of the ACCS; Lorraine Collins, Deputy Principal; Michael Murphy, Deputy Principal; Pat Looney, Deputy Principal & Tracey Kennedy, former Deputy Principal. Front row- Michael Shields, former Principal; Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure & Reform; Paul Burke, Principal of Carrigaline Community School; An Taoiseach Micheál Martin; John Hourihan, former Principal & Bishop Fintan Gavin, CCS Trustee. Photo Siobhán Russell

“There were three previous principals - Michael Shields, Donal Murray and John Hourihan - and we had most of our previous deputy principals as well. It was lovely to get everyone in the one room to celebrate,” he added.

The event commenced at the school before moving onto the Carrigaline Court Hotel where the celebrations continued.

CCS teachers: Clíodhna Daly, Vanessa Meade, Lorraine Collins: Deputy Principal; Lorraine Whelton & Niamh O'Donovan, at the Carrigaline Community School 40th Anniversary Celebration Evening, 7th October 2022. Photo Siobhán Russell

Mr Burke said the event was a great success and that there was a real “feel good factor” on the evening.

“Overall, it was a wonderful, wonderful occasion. There’s a lot of messages coming in today,” he continued.

Paul Burke: Principal, Carrigaline Community School with his wife Janet Burke, at the Carrigaline Community School 40th Anniversary Celebration Evening, 7th October 2022. Photo Siobhán Russell

Speaking about the evolution of the school, Mr Burke said that from fewer than 200 pupils in 1981 the school has grown to almost 1,100 students today.

Several expansion projects over the years and an extensive offering of subjects has meant the school is well-placed to serve its large student body.

Nicholas Murphy: Carrigaline GAA player & former member of the Cork Senior inter-county team, presenting new school team jerseys sponsored by Collins Supervalu Carrigaline to Pat Looney: Deputy Principal, with Rebecca Sexton, Irish U16 Women's Basketball player, next to Shane D.O'Neill: GAA player, at the Carrigaline Community School 40th Anniversary Celebration Evening, 7th October 2022. Photo Siobhan Russell

“There’s been some major extensions over the years, the first few involved putting on two or three classrooms, but our major extension was completed in 2014 which seated about 400 students and we had a brand new PE hall put in place as well so it’s very well equipped for now and for the future.

“Also, we have a huge curriculum in the school. There is something for everybody.

John Irwin: Secretary General of ACCS next to Bishop Fintan Gavin -Trustee of the CCS, alongside Una O'Donnell: Chairperson of the Board of Management & Paul Burke, Principal, at the Carrigaline Community School 40th Anniversary Celebration Evening, Friday 7th October 2022. Photo Siobhán Russell

“We have all the new Leaving Cert subjects like computer science, PE, and politics and society so it’s really vast and every student basically gets to study whatever they want. We do the donkey work around the timetabling afterwards once they’ve picked which is quite a feat but it’s very important that the kids get to study what they want.

Bríd McHugh, Margerat Corcoran and Michelle Ní Mhairtigh. Picture Denis Boyle

“It's a very inclusive school too. We have three special needs classes and it’s a very happy place. That was mentioned by the Taoiseach,” Mr Burke said.

The success of the school, Mr Burke said, is the result of a collective effort.

“It’s gone from humble beginnings to the big institution it is today.

“The success of it is down to the teamwork of absolutely everybody involved from the students, all the way up through the staff, into the senior management team which includes myself and the board of management, the trustees, the parents, everyone. It’s a real community effort.”