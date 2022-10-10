Cork companies Cummins Sports and Gym+Coffee team up

Cummins Sports have announced that they are teaming up with Gym+Coffee to stock the athleisure brand in their stores.

One of Cork’s most well-known sports retailers, Cummins Sports took to social media to inform customers of the exciting news.

“We are always looking to add amazing brands to our stores, and we could not be more excited about this one… especially when its founder is Cork native, Niall Horgan,” the sports store revealed on their socials.

Launched Friday, October 7, customers can shop the Gym+Coffee range in one of Cummins Sports eight stores.

These locations include Bandon, Middleton, Fermoy, Ballincollig, Douglas, Blackpool, Princes Street and North Main Street.

Gym+Coffee is well known for its world-class hoodies and athleisure, sustainably made using recycled materials.

Co-founded by Ballincollig native and former UCC student, Niall Horgan, the athleisure brand has skyrocketed to success in recent years.

The clothing company currently operates 13 outlets nationwide and is aiming to open a further four in 2023.