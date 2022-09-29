Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 17:53

Tailbacks leading to Dunkettle Interchange as approach lane to remain closed in the coming days

The left hand lane on the N40 northbound approach to the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout from the Jack Lynch Tunnel will remain closed for the coming days. 
N40 Bloomfield West

Echo reporter

Long tailbacks have been reported at the Dunkettle Interchange this evening.

Motorists have been advised to expect delays at peak times in the coming days when travelling northbound to the Dunkettle Interchange from the Jack Lynch tunnel.

The left hand lane on the N40 northbound approach to the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout from the Jack Lynch Tunnel will remain closed for the coming days. 

Motorists should expect delays at peak times and have been asked to, where possible, use the N8 as an alternative from the city to the M8 and N25.

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

