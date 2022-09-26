Guinness Cork Jazz Weekend headliner cancels gig for the iconic festival

Popular artist Denise Chaila has cancelled her upcoming gig at Cork Opera House scheduled during the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival weekend.

Rapper, singer and poet Denise Chaila who hails from Zambia and is now based in Limerick has had to cancel her show at the Cork city venue 'due to unforeseen circumstances.'

Denise Chaila’s music marries art with a passion for justice and social change to build space for often forgotten stories and voices in dynamic and compelling ways, with her unique take on rap and spoken word firmly establishing her as one of the most important voices in Ireland.

She has performed live shows and at festivals across the country, including Electric Picnic, Body & Soul, Decolonising Sexuality Festival, and Tiger Dublin Fringe Festival.

A spokesperson for the singer said that she has had to cancel her Cork show on Friday, October 28 due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The spokesperson said that refunds for the show are available from the point of purchase.

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival organisers have said they look forward to welcoming Ms Chaila back at a later date and announced that Booka Brass Band & Guests will perform at Cork Opera House on that date instead.

Meanwhile, Dec Pierce, Jenny Greene, and King Kong Company are set to headline three late shows at this year’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

An expanded and improved programme will also see artists such as GOGO Penguin, Seun Kuti & Fela’s Egypt 80, and Jazzanova performing in intimate venues around Cork city.

People can also expect to see fresh musical talent from both up-and-coming and established artists including LYRA, Toshín, Fehdah, Bricknasty and the return of Mas Exodus.