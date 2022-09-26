Cork Airport announces 'biggest ever' winter schedule

Cork Airport is set to welcome its biggest ever winter schedule which promises to boost the region's connectivity.

The 2022/23 Winter Schedule is to feature over 1.1 million seats across 27 routes, served by five airlines, operating from October 30, 2022, through to March 31, 2023.

“With 2.1 million passengers expected to travel to and from Cork Airport in 2022, we are aiming to build on that growth by offering our biggest ever winter schedule to our loyal and valued passengers across Munster and the South of Ireland,” Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll said.

Speaking at the launch of the new schedule, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton TD said: “Supplementary supports of €8m provided the Airport with the flexibility to offer route incentives and other incentives to stimulate the restoration of scheduled air services. This is demonstrated in the impressive Winter Schedule of services that will operate from Cork Airport.”

“It provides further enhancement of international connectivity for Cork and the wider region and reflects the airport’s continued positive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Minister Naughton continued.

This winter, Ryanair will offer 20 routes from the Munster airport with the launch of two new routes.

Ryanair will now offer twice-weekly services to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport and Newcastle, commencing at the end of October, as well as the extended summer routes including twice-weekly services to Valencia, Milan, Venice and Faro.

The airline will also operate services to the ever-popular sun destinations of Alicante (twice weekly), Malaga (three times weekly), Lanzarote (three times weekly), Tenerife (twice weekly) and Gran Canaria (weekly).

Ryanair connectivity to the UK will remain strong over the course of the winter season, with daily services to London-Stansted, London-Gatwick, Edinburgh, and Manchester along with five-times weekly services to London-Luton, Liverpool and Birmingham.

Aer Lingus will operate a twice-weekly service to Lanzarote and will maintain essential connectivity to the major European hub airports of Amsterdam and London-Heathrow, with multiple daily services to Heathrow and a daily service to Amsterdam.

In addition, Aer Lingus will also cater to passengers seeking a holiday on the ski slopes with services to Munich and Salzburg commencing in December.

Three European carriers will also operate scheduled services from Cork Airport this winter.

KLM - Royal Dutch Airlines will operate a double-daily service to Amsterdam.

Vueling will operate a twice-weekly service to Paris Orly, the closest airport to Paris city centre, while Swiss International Air Lines will operate a weekly service to Geneva.

Finally, Minister for Transport revealed: “Aviation plays a critical role in our economy, as a direct and indirect employer, and serves as a driving force for tourism and business. Government is continuing to support Cork Airport.” “€5.5m in capital funding was allocated to Cork Airport earlier this year to complete a broad range of safety, security and sustainability-focused projects and I intend to provide further funding to Cork Airport later this year from the €22m allocation in operational funding for our regional airports.”