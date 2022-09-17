Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 12:07

PICS: Big turnout for open evening at Mayfield school 

“Our student guides were tremendous on the night. They are the heart of the school." 
Current students waiting for the guided school tours in the Music room - Ciara Curtin, Olivia Meade, Ava O'Donovan and Leah Kelleher. Pictures: Jim Coughlan.

John Bohane

An open evening held by Mayfield Community School this week proved a ‘great success’ and attracted a large crowd, school principal Kieran Golden said.

Visiting for the open night, Helen and Adam Gahan with Sarah and Yvonne O'Leary. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
The Mayfield secondary school opened its doors to prospective students last Tuesday night, from 7pm to 9pm. 

“The open evening was a great success," Mr Golden said. "There was a massive crowd there on the night. There was a lovely atmosphere. 

"We were thrilled with how well it went. It was a very positive night." 

Current students waiting for the guided school tours in the Geography room - Sophie O'Flynn, Megan Walsh, Olivia Meade, Ciara Curtin and Ava O'Donovan. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
The open evening attracted lots of students from both fifth and sixth class from the primary schools in the Mayfield catchment area. 

Kieran Golden, Principal Mayfield Community School, speaking to the large crowd. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
“We had lots of interested students from both fifth and sixth class in the local primary schools who attended along with their parents, which was great to see," Mr Golden said. "They got a full tour of the school. 

Visiting for the open night - Jan, Anna and Monika Patoka. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
"They were very impressed by the facilities, and they got a full rundown of what we offer in the school.

Current student Christine Mulligan, Third Year. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
“They got to meet teachers and lots of different students from the different centres and they chatted with them about the various subjects on offer. It was a good night. Demand for places will be very high. People filled in the application forms on the night. Both the parents and students seem very impressed on the night."

Current students waiting for the guided school tours in the Engineering &amp; Technology area - Amy Hurley, Kelvin O'Connor, Taylor Keohane, Cian Heaney and Sophie McAlavey. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
The secondary school principal said several former students also turned up on the night and spoke with the prospective students. 

“Our student guides were tremendous on the night. They are the heart of the school. I am often asked what the best thing about our school is and I always say our students. It is a vibrant school. There is a very welcoming atmosphere in our school.

Visiting the school for the open night Noah and Rose Rahilly with Jade Hogan. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
“We were also delighted to welcome back former students who came on the evening and gave back to the school. It was wonderful to see them again. They spoke very kindly and generously to the perspective new students on the night." 

