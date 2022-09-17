PICS: Big turnout for open evening at Mayfield school 

An open evening held by Mayfield Community School this week proved a ‘great success’ and attracted a large crowd, school principal Kieran Golden said.

The Mayfield secondary school opened its doors to prospective students last Tuesday night, from 7pm to 9pm.

“The open evening was a great success," Mr Golden said. "There was a massive crowd there on the night. There was a lovely atmosphere.

"We were thrilled with how well it went. It was a very positive night."

The open evening attracted lots of students from both fifth and sixth class from the primary schools in the Mayfield catchment area.

“We had lots of interested students from both fifth and sixth class in the local primary schools who attended along with their parents, which was great to see," Mr Golden said. "They got a full tour of the school.

"They were very impressed by the facilities, and they got a full rundown of what we offer in the school.

“They got to meet teachers and lots of different students from the different centres and they chatted with them about the various subjects on offer. It was a good night. Demand for places will be very high. People filled in the application forms on the night. Both the parents and students seem very impressed on the night."

The secondary school principal said several former students also turned up on the night and spoke with the prospective students.

“Our student guides were tremendous on the night. They are the heart of the school. I am often asked what the best thing about our school is and I always say our students. It is a vibrant school. There is a very welcoming atmosphere in our school.

“We were also delighted to welcome back former students who came on the evening and gave back to the school. It was wonderful to see them again. They spoke very kindly and generously to the perspective new students on the night."