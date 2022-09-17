‘Girls allowed’: Cork North Mon holds open day ahead of application to go co-ed

THE North Monastery Secondary School held an open day for students from six primary schools in their locality last Thursday which, for the first time, included female students as they prepare to become co-educational from September next year.

It was recently announced that the North Monastery Secondary School is to remain an independent school, but the Edmund Rice Schools Trust will submit an application to the Department of Education for the school to become co-educational.

Roxanna Rostas, 6th class, North Presentation Primary with Aaron Sheehan, 5th year, North Monastery Secondary School in Spanish class. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Lisa Harold who is the Tranistion Year (TY) and enrolment co-ordinator said their recent open day was a huge success. “We had 150 students in the morning and 100 students in the afternoon who came and experienced a day in the Mon. Six of the local primary schools were represented. This included North Mon Primary, Scoil Padro Pio, Blarney Street, Scoil Iosagain, North Presentation Primary School and Strawberry Hills NS. It was a success,” she said.

Ollie Peyton. 6th class Blarney Streeyt CBS, answering a question in the French Class. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The secondary school teacher said their decision to become co-ed from next September has been received very positively in the local community. “During their two-hour visit to the school, we tried to give them a sample of life in North Mon. The students had a great time and we had great feedback, especially from the girls. A lot of the girls were saying they are coming here next year.

In the Art class, Ryan O'Neill, Scoil Iosagain with Conor Keenan Kelly, 4th year, North Monastery Secondary School.Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“We are very excited that in 2023 we will be a co-ed school. It is a huge change but a very positive change. The feedback from the local community and the local schools has been very positive,” she added.

Rubh Clare, 6th class, North Presentation Primary in class. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Ms Harold said the North Mon offers so much to all students. “One of our biggest selling points is our diversity. Last year we had students from 27 different countries who spoke 22 different languages. When girls come next September, we will be even more diverse again. There is a lovely atmosphere in the school.”