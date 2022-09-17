‘Girls allowed’: Cork North Mon holds open day ahead of application to go co-ed

It was recently announced that the North Monastery Secondary School is to remain an independent school, but the Edmund Rice Schools Trust will submit an application to the Department of Education for the school to become co-educational.
Cork Life
Cork News
Cork Sport
Keep up-to-date with what's coming up in The Echo and on Echolive.ie with our weekly newsletter.
Daily updates
Breaking news
Keep up-to-date with the top stories in Cork today straight to your inbox
Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more