Foster to take on role of Assistant Commissioner in An Garda Síochána

A garda who has served in a number of roles with An Garda Síochána in Cork has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has today welcomed the promotion to the Rank of Assistant Commissioner in An Garda Síochána of Eileen Foster and Paul Cleary which will take effect from Monday.

Ms Foster, who has served with An Garda Síochána for 31 years, will formally take-up the role of Assistant Commissioner, Southern Region on the retirement next month of Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn.

The garda was most recently Chief Superintendent in Kerry Division.

Prior to this, Ms Foster served as Detective Superintendent in Garda National Protective Services Bureau, as well as working in a number of other areas including Superintendent, Performance & Assurance in DMR South Central, Detective Inspector, Crime in Cork City, Inspector in Anglesea Street, Cork City, Detective Sergeant on the northside of Cork City and as a Detective Garda in the Divisional Drugs Unit in Cork City.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary will formally take-up the role of Assistant Commissioner, Eastern Region from Monday.

He has served 29 years in the Garda Síochána.

Commenting on the appointments, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: "Eileen and Paul both have a wide and extensive breadth of policing experience and knowledge.

"This experience will be of great benefit to the Garda Senior Leadership team but also to their own regional leadership within the roles that they have now been assigned and which they will commence shortly.

"Their leadership will also be invaluable as An Garda Síochána continues on our modernisation and change program through the implementation of "A Policing Service For Our Future”.