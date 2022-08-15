Watch: Spectacular lightning show lights up Cork sky

PARTS of Cork were lit up last night by a spectacular thunder and lightning show on Sunday night.

This eventually led to heavy showers in many areas as the recent heatwave broke.

A status orange thunderstorm warning is in place until 10pm tonight and unsettled weather is on the way today and further into the week.

@CarlowWeather Buttevant Co Cork, loads of Dry lightning 🌩 very little thunder and no rain at all. pic.twitter.com/ulBlXngUJe — Michelle (@thederries79) August 14, 2022

Met Eireann said scattered showers and thunderstorms will affect many areas this morning, becoming mainly confined to southern and eastern parts by afternoon, and becoming intense with the continued risk of flooding.

Orange Thunderstorm Warning updated.



Valid 09:00 to 22:00 Monday 15th.



Heavy downpours of rain and hail.



Flooding where heavy downpours occur.⛈️



➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/gOCAAIJw8F — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 15, 2022

"Fresher and drier further north with just isolated showers and intermittent sunny spells. Highest temperatures will return closer to average, ranging from 15 to 17 degrees in the north and west, and between 18 and 23 degrees elsewhere. Light to moderate northerly winds will increase fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts."

Cooler and cloudier weather is on the way this week with temperatures set to drop to between 15 and 19 degrees.

The mildest weather this week is expected in the south of the country.

That was some mad amount of rain that came after the disappointingly brief thunder & lightning #Cork #Rain @CorkSafetyAlert @FranciscanWell pic.twitter.com/ssZj1HhWPp — Dr Angela Flynn (@angevf) August 14, 2022