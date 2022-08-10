Public invited to have their say on road safety improvement works near Cork school

The public are being invited to have their say on proposed road safety improvement works, at two junctions on the Ballinlough Road.

Cork City Council has published details of the ‘Ballinlough Road Junction Improvement Scheme’ with modifications proposed to the road at its junctions with Belair Estate, (L1053) and Wallace’s Avenue (L1108).

The council says the proposed improvement works will result in a “significant improvement in road safety” at the given junctions “with particular benefits resulting for pedestrians”.

The local authority also notes that Our Lady of Lourdes National School, located adjacent to the junctions, is “a major source and destination of pedestrian traffic”, and so the scheme is welcomed.

Works

The proposed works would consist of the reconstruction of the Belair Estate and Wallace’s Avenue junctions as ‘table junctions’, incorporating a raised carriageway surface and a coloured pavement surfacing, the provision of a zebra crossing across Belair Estate at its junction with Ballinlough Road, with all associated signal poles, belisha beacons, and electrical control equipment, and the reconstruction of uncontrolled pedestrian crossings at the junction of Ballinlough Road with Wallace’s Avenue.

Works would also include the reconstruction and improvement of footpaths in the vicinity of both junctions, and the modification and improvement to public lighting, road markings, and road signage.

Road closure

To facilitate resurfacing preparation and resurfacing works at Belair Estate, the road is closed from the junction with Douglas Road to its junction with Ballinlough Road, until August 12.

Diversions are in place, but local access will be maintained.

Submissions

Plans and particulars of the proposed scheme are available for public inspection until September 1 at the public reception desk of Cork City Council in City Hall, and also on the Council’s online consultation portal, available at: https://consult.corkcity.ie/

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the proposed development is situated, may also be made online via this portal.

Alternatively, they can be made in writing to: Executive Engineer, Traffic Operations, Room 338, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork, T12 T997.

The deadline for receipt of submissions and observations is 4pm on Thursday, September 15.