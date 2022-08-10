'This can only be addressed by significantly increased supply': Cork rents climb further 

Also in the report is an analysis of figures provided by Cortland Consult on the pipeline of new rental homes.
Over the past year, the pipeline has increased by approximately 23,000, representing an increase of 13,000 under construction and 28,000 for which a planning application has been submitted – as well as a decrease of 17,500 at pre-planning stage.
The stock of rental homes for which planning has been granted but yet to start construction remains steady at 43,000.
“While there are almost 115,000 proposed rental homes in the pipeline, these are concentrated in the Dublin area.
“Further, while nearly 23,000 are under construction, the remainder are earlier in the process and the growth of legal challenges to new developments presents a threat to addressing the rental scarcity.”