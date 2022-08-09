Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 09:24

WATCH: Cork city's new traffic changes explained

Motorists are being urged to observe the signage in place and allow extra time for your journey as people adjust to the new arrangements
WATCH: Cork city's new traffic changes explained

Pictured are the traffic changes to Merchant's Quay.

NEW permanent northbound traffic flow arrangements will come into operation in Cork City Centre from today.

The new traffic arrangements are part of the MacCurtain Street Public Transport Improvement Scheme, and coincide with works moving onto Lavitt’s Quay and Merchant’s Quay and continuing works on St. Patrick’s Quay, which will result in some lane restrictions on these quays for a period.

The changes are part of an ongoing programme of sustainable traffic management initiatives to prioritise public transport and provide greatly improved options for walking and cycling across the city.

From today, traffic travelling from the South Ring Road, Parnell Place and St. Patrick’s Street will need to use Brian Boru Bridge or Michael Collins Bridge and onwards to St Patrick’s Quay and Camden Quay to access the N20, Mulgrave Road and Blackpool.

To facilitate the new traffic flow arrangements the following changes will take place:

  • A dedicated right turn lane will be provided from the N20 onto Mulgrave Road/Pope’s Quay;
  • Two right turning eastbound lanes will be provided on Parnell Place;
  • A new northbound lane will be put into operation on Brian Boru Bridge to provide access to Brian Boru Street and St. Patrick's Quay;
  • Northbound vehicular traffic will no longer be permitted to turn right from Merchants Quay onto St Patrick's Bridge or to turn right from Lavitt's Quay onto Christy Ring Bridge (except for busses);
  • Two lanes will be provided on Camden Quay turning right onto the N20 to facilitate the new traffic route.

Cork City Council said that details of the changes can also be found on www.transportforcorkcity.ie.

Motorists are being urged to observe the signage in place and allow extra time for your journey as people adjust to the new arrangements.

“Cork City Council thanks you for your ongoing patience as works continue and the traffic changes are implemented,” a spokesperson said.

Read More

Landmark buildings in Cork to open their doors to the public for one day

More in this section

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73 Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73
Cork RNLI issues fresh warnings after callout Cork RNLI issues fresh warnings after callout
RTÉ unveil extensive plans to mark centenary of Michael Collins death RTÉ unveil extensive plans to mark centenary of Michael Collins death
cork trafficcork roads#transport
<p>National housing charity Threshold has assisted 1,500 new clients in the Cork area in the first six months of the year, of whom almost 600 were renters who had received a notice of termination (NoT) from their landlord.</p>

Housing charity warns of an 'onslaught of evictions' in Cork as 600 renters get notices of termination

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more