Landmark buildings in Cork to open their doors to the public for one day

Historian Gerry White will give a talk in St Peter’s Cork on the exhibition “The Changing of the Guard: The Evacuation and Occupation of Victoria Barracks, 18 May, 1922".
Architect Seán Antóin Ó’ Muirí will give a talk in Carpenters Hall on the work of Sir John Benson who designed the English Market and St Patrick’s Bridge.
Former Docker Liam Corcoran will speak about the lives and experiences of Cork Dockers in the City Library while Frank Donaldson will give a talk in Ballincollig Regional Park on explosions in the Ballincollig Gunpowder Mills from 1803 to 1902.