Landmark buildings in Cork to open their doors to the public for one day

For one day only, a number of Cork’s landmark buildings will open their doors to the public, inviting them to explore their rich and vibrant history.

Cork Heritage Open Day, which is organised by Cork City Council in partnership with the Heritage Council, is taking place on Saturday, August 13.

This is the first time in three years that the buildings are open to the public for Cork Heritage Open Day.

The event will feature guided tours of over 30 historic buildings from all over Cork City, including Riverstown House in Glanmire, the Quaker Meeting House and Graveyard, Cork Savings Bank, the Courthouse Anglesea St, St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, City Hall, Masonic Hall, Heineken Ireland (Murphy’s Brewery) and AIB South Mall, home to the Munster Bank since 1867.

Irish naval vessel the LÉ George Bernard Shaw is also taking part in Cork Heritage Open Day and will offer guided tours throughout the day.

Several outdoor family events are also taking place for Cork Heritage Open Day.

The Coal Quay Festival will feature a range of music, song and family fun activities. Nano Nagle Place is hosting craft markets and Ballincollig Regional Park is hosting a demonstration of firing through the ages with PARDS and historical reenactors.

Several buildings will host free talks about historic events and the people of Cork.

Historian Gerry White will give a talk in St Peter’s Cork on the exhibition “The Changing of the Guard: The Evacuation and Occupation of Victoria Barracks, 18 May, 1922".

Architect Seán Antóin Ó’ Muirí will give a talk in Carpenters Hall on the work of Sir John Benson who designed the English Market and St Patrick’s Bridge.

Former Docker Liam Corcoran will speak about the lives and experiences of Cork Dockers in the City Library while Frank Donaldson will give a talk in Ballincollig Regional Park on explosions in the Ballincollig Gunpowder Mills from 1803 to 1902.

Fine Gael councillor Deirdre Forde, the mayor of Cork City, said: “I’m delighted that Cork Heritage Open Day is back live again this year. This event is a unique opportunity for the people of Cork to take a look behind the scenes at our magnificent buildings and meet the amazing people who work so hard to protect and conserve our built heritage.

“I’m very proud of Cork’s heritage and hope that you enjoy exploring the many buildings that are open on Cork Heritage Open Day.”

While all events are free of charge, some events must be booked in advance.

See www.corkheritageopenday.ie for details.

Cork Heritage Open Day is sponsored by The Echo and Cork’s 96FM.