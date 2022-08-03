Mental health event comes to North Cork

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has partnered with Mallow Chamber of Commerce, Cork County Council, See Change, and Shine to present ‘Together at the Castle’, an event promoting mental health and wellbeing supports available in the area.

HSE resource officer for suicide prevention Martin Ryan said it is vital that people are aware of the supports available to them in their own community.

“I would encourage everyone to seek out local events, programmes, training, sports clubs, and youth services,” he said.

“In my role, I’m very much aware that when I meet with groups or individuals, often they want to know what supports are available in their local area. Therefore, it is really important that we can signpost people to relevant services, matching the right service with their needs.”

The event for the local North Cork community, which will include a diverse range of entertainment, recreational activities, workshops, and informational spaces, will take place on Sunday, September 11, between 1pm and 5pm at Mallow Castle.

Co Cork mayor Danny Collins said the event promises to be both entertaining and supportive to all.

“I am delighted to join forces with HSE Community Healthcare and Mallow Chamber in delivering an event which promotes positive mental health,” said the Independent councillor.

Sharon Cregg, president of Mallow Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the opportunity to work alongside the HSE/Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Cork County Council, See Change, and Shine on the event.

“We’re hugely appreciative of all those who will be in attendance on the day sharing details on supports and resources available,” she said.

“There will be something for everyone and I’m urging the local community to come along and enjoy Together at the Castle.”

The event is being run to coincide with See Change’s national annual mental health awareness campaign, the Green Ribbon campaign, which runs throughout the full month of September.